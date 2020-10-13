Socialite Life
Now Reading
The 2021 Australian Firefighters Calendar Is Here and It is Hotter Than Ever — PHOTOS
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

The 2021 Australian Firefighters Calendar Is Here and It is Hotter Than Ever — PHOTOS

by
October 13, 2020
2021 Australian Firefighters Calendar
Australian Firefighters Calendar/Instagram

The 2021 Australian Firefighters Calendar is now available, and it gives us hope for 2021.

This year’s calendar features firefighters from around the globe for the world’s first International Firefighters Calendar.

Just like the previous calendars before this one, these smoking hot firefighters are posing to raise money for animal charities and are even posing with some adorable rescue animals.

The funds are nationally donated to Mates4Mates, Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors, Precious Paws Animal Rescue, Safe Haven Animal Rescue, Save a Horse, Healing Hooves, and AMS Cat Haven.

The main intention of the calendar is to find loving homes for the animals and financially support the organization looking after mistreated animals. This year, in 2020, the Australian Firefighters Calendar supported smaller and local charities to focus on the native Australian therapy and rescue animals.

David Rogers, director of the Australian Firefighters Calendar stated, “We felt that it was important to help some of the smaller charities that the public never hears about. These grassroots organizations work tirelessly in their local community making a huge difference to people’s lives.”

See Also
Noah Centineo
Noah Centineo, Sam Asghari, Maluma, and More Insta Snaps

Here is a sampling of what you’ll get!

2021 Australian Firefighters Calendar
Australian Firefighters Calendar/Instagram
2021 Australian Firefighters Calendar
Australian Firefighters Calendar/Instagram
2021 Australian Firefighters Calendar
Australian Firefighters Calendar/Instagram
2021 Australian Firefighters Calendar
Australian Firefighters Calendar/Instagram
2021 Australian Firefighters Calendar
Australian Firefighters Calendar/Instagram
2021 Australian Firefighters Calendar
Australian Firefighters Calendar/Instagram

Go check out their website at Australian Firefighter Calendars and buy yourself a copy!

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X