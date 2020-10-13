The 2021 Australian Firefighters Calendar Is Here and It is Hotter Than Ever — PHOTOS

The 2021 Australian Firefighters Calendar is now available, and it gives us hope for 2021.

This year’s calendar features firefighters from around the globe for the world’s first International Firefighters Calendar.

Just like the previous calendars before this one, these smoking hot firefighters are posing to raise money for animal charities and are even posing with some adorable rescue animals.

The funds are nationally donated to Mates4Mates, Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors, Precious Paws Animal Rescue, Safe Haven Animal Rescue, Save a Horse, Healing Hooves, and AMS Cat Haven.

The main intention of the calendar is to find loving homes for the animals and financially support the organization looking after mistreated animals. This year, in 2020, the Australian Firefighters Calendar supported smaller and local charities to focus on the native Australian therapy and rescue animals.

David Rogers, director of the Australian Firefighters Calendar stated, “We felt that it was important to help some of the smaller charities that the public never hears about. These grassroots organizations work tirelessly in their local community making a huge difference to people’s lives.”

Here is a sampling of what you’ll get!

Australian Firefighters Calendar/Instagram

Australian Firefighters Calendar/Instagram

Australian Firefighters Calendar/Instagram

Australian Firefighters Calendar/Instagram

Australian Firefighters Calendar/Instagram

Australian Firefighters Calendar/Instagram

Go check out their website at Australian Firefighter Calendars and buy yourself a copy!

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE