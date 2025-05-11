5 Amazon deals you can’t miss from Samsung Galaxy, Dyson, Medicube, and more

Calling all bargain hunters, deal diggers, and price slashers! Are you ready to embark on a thrilling adventure into the world of Amazon savings? Look no further because here at Socialite Life, we’re your one-stop shop for unearthing the hottest weekly deals the retail giant offers.

Every week, we meticulously scour the vast Amazon landscape, sifting through mountains of products to bring you the crème de la crème of discounted gems. From techie treasures to fashion finds, homeware heroes to kitchen must-haves, your shopping cart will overflow with incredible savings before you can say, “Alexa, add to cart!”

Join us each week as we unveil the latest and most incredible Amazon deals, helping you transform your shopping sprees into strategic savings sprees.

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

Check out this week’s Featured Amazon Deals

Sale Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 44mm Bluetooth AI Smartwatch w/Energy Score, Wellness Tips, Heart Rate Tracking, Sleep Monitor, Fitness Tracker, 2024, Silver [US Version, 1Yr Manufacturer Warranty] PUSH PAST YESTERDAY: Looking for a great way to bring out your personal best every day? Challenge yourself to excel on your next run or bike ride using tracking...

START YOUR DAY WITH YOUR ENERGY SCORE: Know how ready you are to take on the day using your personalized Energy Score with Galaxy AI¹; It calculates today’s...

KEEP A CLOSER EYE ON YOUR HEART HEALTH: Get the most out of your fitness workouts using improved Heart Rate Tracking³ with Galaxy AI¹ that filters out your...

Sale SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle in Black - includes 3-Pack CO2 and Carbonating Bottle WHAT IS IN THE CARBONATION BUNDLE: (1) SodaStream Terra Sparkling water maker in black color, (3) 60L Co2 cylinders, and (1) 1L BPA-Free Dishwasher safe...

SODASTREAM TERRA: SodaStream's best-selling Sparkling Water Maker. Turn plain water into fresh sparkling water in seconds. Designed for the modern kitchen, it...

EASY TO USE QUICK "ONE CLICK" CONNECT CO2 SYSTEM: Effortlessly carbonate your water with the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker's Quick Connect system...

Sale Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner (Nickel) The best cleaning performance of any upright de-tangling vacuum¹

De-tangling technology. Automatically clears wrapped hair from the brush bar as you clean.

Ball technology. Navigate around obstacles with a simple turn of the wrist. For easy, precise maneuvering around your home.

Sale Medicube Zero Pore Pads 2.0, Dual-Textured Facial Toner Pads for Exfoliation and Pore Care with 4.5% AHA Lactic Acid & 0.45% BHA Salicylic Acid, Ideal for All Skin Types, Korean Skin Care (70 Pads) Exfoliates and Refines Pores - Perfect for those concerned about enlarged pores, seeking smoother skin, battling greasy skin from excess sebum, or troubled by...

Power of Nature - Dive deep with White Willow Bark (Natural BHA), Citric Acid (AHA), and soothing botanical extracts. Nature's finest ingredients come together...

Lavender Calmness - Experience therapeutic relaxation with our pads, merging lavender's soothing essence with deep cleansing benefits.

Sale Beats Studio Buds + | True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Enhanced Apple & Android Compatibility, Built-in Microphone, Sweat Resistant Bluetooth Headphones, Spatial Audio - Black/Gold BEATS’ CUSTOM ACOUSTIC PLATFORM delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls.

HEAR WHAT YOU WANT with two distinct listening modes: personalized Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode.

MORE MUSIC, LESS CHARGING with up to 36 hours of listening time.

Plus, one thing we love (That Might Not Be on Sale)

Sale Roku Ultra 2024 - Ultimate Streaming Player - 4K Streaming Device for TV with HDR10+, Dolby Vision & Atmos - Bluetooth & Wi-Fi 6- Rechargeable Voice Remote Pro with Backlit Buttons - Free & Live TV Ultra-speedy streaming: Roku Ultra is 30% faster than any other Roku player, delivering a lightning-fast interface and apps that launch in a snap.

Cinematic streaming: This TV streaming device brings the movie theater to your living room with spectacular 4K, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision picture alongside...

The ultimate Roku remote: The rechargeable Roku Voice Remote Pro offers backlit buttons, hands-free voice controls, and a lost remote finder.

HOT DEALS Save $60 on the YETI M15 Tote Soft Cooler! The newest member of the YETI® Hopper® Soft Cooler family is here with the tough-as-nails Hopper® M15. Made with durable MagShield Access, the extra-wide mouth top stays open when needed, making it easier than ever to load and unload food and drink for weekend excursions. Equipped with a strip of durable and powerful ultra-strong magnets, the top seals tight and locks cold in, while the Quick-Release Buckles add an extra layer of protection. [YETI]

Save 15% on Harry’s Men’s 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner for all hair types! Harry’s 2 in 1 shampoo and conditioner for men is a gentle yet effective shampoo and hydrating conditioner that leaves hair feeling soft, never dry. [Amazon]

Save $60 on the Shark FlexStyle® Air Styling & Drying System. With Shark FlexStyle®, you can easily transform between a powerful, fast, no-heat-damage hair dryer, and an ultra-versatile multi-styler. [Shark]

Save $50 on Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds featuring noise cancelling, heart rate monitor, ipx4, up to 45h battery & charging case, and they work with Apple & Android. [Amazon]

Save $1000 on the Apple – 11-inch iPad Air M3 chip Built for Apple Intelligence Wi-Fi 128GB! [Best Buy]

Save $5 on Banana Boat Light As Air Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 Twin Pack. SPF 50 sunscreen lotion absorbs excess oil and moisture, allowing skin to breathe. [Amazon]

Get 77% off NordVPN’s 2-year plan + 3 extra months, from $11.59 $3.09/month! Start using NordVPN with just a few clicks: get a plan, sign up, and tap the Quick Connect button to pick the best server for your network conditions. [NordVPN]

A Roku 65-inch TV for under $300 — onn. 65” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart Television HDR. Roku Smart TV – wirelessly stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes available across thousands of free or paid channels, conveniently presented through your own customizable home screen. [Target] Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

Last update on 2025-05-11 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API