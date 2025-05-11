Celeb Snaps: Matt Dillon, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Kinu, Meghan Trainor, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alyson Hannigan at the ’Today’ Show Studios in New York City on May 9, 2025.

Justin Hartley at CBS Mornings to talk about the season 2 finale of Tracker on May 10, 2025.

Christine Baranski at CBS Mornings to talk about season 2 of Nine Perfect Strangers on May 10, 2025.

Asher Angel attends iHeart Radio’s 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango in Huntington Beach, CA on May 10, 2025.

Hearts2Hearts attend iHeart Radio’s 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango in Huntington Beach, CA on May 10, 2025.

A2O MAY attend iHeart Radio’s 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango in Huntington Beach, CA on May 10, 2025.

Doja Cat attends iHeart Radio’s 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango in Huntington Beach, CA on May 10, 2025.

Gwen Stefani attends iHeart Radio’s 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango in Huntington Beach, CA on May 10, 2025.

Katseye attend iHeart Radio’s 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango in Huntington Beach, CA on May 10, 2025.

Xikers attend iHeart Radio’s 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango in Huntington Beach, CA on May 10, 2025.

NMIXX attend iHeart Radio’s 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango in Huntington Beach, CA on May 10, 2025.

Kinu (Kang Hyung-gu) attends iHeart Radio’s 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango in Huntington Beach, CA on May 10, 2025.

Meghan Trainor attends iHeart Radio’s 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango in Huntington Beach, CA on May 10, 2025.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends iHeart Radio’s 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango in Huntington Beach, CA on May 10, 2025.

Rufus Sewell in Sestri Levante, Italy, for the Riviera International Film Festival on May 9, 2025.

Matt Dillon in Sestri Levante, Italy, for the Riviera International Film Festival on May 9, 2025.

