The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Rihanna, Timothée Chalamet, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and more

Are you curious to know who rocked the fashion scene this past week? Prepare for some serious style inspiration as we unveil the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week! We’ve got Rihanna, Timothée Chalamet, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and more!

These stars have set the fashion bar high, from red carpets to casual outings.

Get ready to be dazzled by their stylish outfits and flawless fashion sense! Now is the perfect moment to take notes and infuse your wardrobe with celebrity glamour.

Find out who made the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week list (featured in no particular order)!

Colman Domingo in Valentino at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages

Lewis Hamilton in Wales Bonner at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages

Regé-Jean Page in Brioni at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages

Jodie Turner-Smith in Burberry at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages

Nicole Kidman in Monse at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: imageSPACE/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Janelle Monáe in Thom Browne at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages

Jeremy O. Harris in Balmain departing The Pierre Hotel for the 2025 Met Gala ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ in New York City on May 6, 2025.

Photo Credit: M10s/TheNews2/Cover Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Balmain at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages

Timothée Chalamet in Tom Ford at the 70th David di Donatello Awards in Rome on May 7, 2025.

Photo Credit: Massimo Landucci/KIKA Press/Cover Images

Rihanna in Marc Jacobs at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages