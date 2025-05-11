The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Rihanna, Timothée Chalamet, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and more

Are you curious to know who rocked the fashion scene this past week? Prepare for some serious style inspiration as we unveil the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week! We’ve got Rihanna, Timothée Chalamet, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and more!
These stars have set the fashion bar high, from red carpets to casual outings.
Get ready to be dazzled by their stylish outfits and flawless fashion sense! Now is the perfect moment to take notes and infuse your wardrobe with celebrity glamour.
Find out who made the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week list (featured in no particular order)!
Colman Domingo in Valentino at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.
Lewis Hamilton in Wales Bonner at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.
Regé-Jean Page in Brioni at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.
Jodie Turner-Smith in Burberry at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.
Nicole Kidman in Monse at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 8, 2025.
Janelle Monáe in Thom Browne at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.
Jeremy O. Harris in Balmain departing The Pierre Hotel for the 2025 Met Gala ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ in New York City on May 6, 2025.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Balmain at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.
Timothée Chalamet in Tom Ford at the 70th David di Donatello Awards in Rome on May 7, 2025.
Rihanna in Marc Jacobs at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.
LINK LOVE
HOT DEALS
- Save $60 on the YETI M15 Tote Soft Cooler! The newest member of the YETI® Hopper® Soft Cooler family is here with the tough-as-nails Hopper® M15. Made with durable MagShield Access, the extra-wide mouth top stays open when needed, making it easier than ever to load and unload food and drink for weekend excursions. Equipped with a strip of durable and powerful ultra-strong magnets, the top seals tight and locks cold in, while the Quick-Release Buckles add an extra layer of protection. [YETI]
- Save 15% on Harry’s Men’s 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner for all hair types! Harry’s 2 in 1 shampoo and conditioner for men is a gentle yet effective shampoo and hydrating conditioner that leaves hair feeling soft, never dry. [Amazon]
- Save $60 on the Shark FlexStyle® Air Styling & Drying System. With Shark FlexStyle®, you can easily transform between a powerful, fast, no-heat-damage hair dryer, and an ultra-versatile multi-styler. [Shark]
- Save $50 on Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds featuring noise cancelling, heart rate monitor, ipx4, up to 45h battery & charging case, and they work with Apple & Android. [Amazon]
- Save $1000 on the Apple – 11-inch iPad Air M3 chip Built for Apple Intelligence Wi-Fi 128GB! [Best Buy]
- Save $5 on Banana Boat Light As Air Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 Twin Pack. SPF 50 sunscreen lotion absorbs excess oil and moisture, allowing skin to breathe. [Amazon]
- Get 77% off NordVPN’s 2-year plan + 3 extra months, from $11.59 $3.09/month! Start using NordVPN with just a few clicks: get a plan, sign up, and tap the Quick Connect button to pick the best server for your network conditions. [NordVPN]
- A Roku 65-inch TV for under $300 — onn. 65” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart Television HDR. Roku Smart TV – wirelessly stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes available across thousands of free or paid channels, conveniently presented through your own customizable home screen. [Target]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.