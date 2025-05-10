Orville Peck, Ishaan Khatter, Calvin Harris, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of these easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male stars and their hottest Instagram photos or videos from the past week.

This week, we have Orville Peck, Ishaan Khatter, Calvin Harris, and more hot celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, momentarily, allow us to be a little superficial, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Bruno Alcantara is salon-ready.

Keegan Allen tanks it.

Vasilios Filippakis is pool-ready.

Ruaridh Mollica for Man About Town.

Max Emerson in red.

Alex Sampson for Bello.

Ivan Amozurrutia got meshy.

Max Whitlock is making gains.

Calvin Harris and a friend.

Ishaan Khatter returns in The Royals.

Orville Peck and his pecs.