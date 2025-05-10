Sean Combs’ lawyers will be smearing Cassie Ventura, claiming she was ‘mutually violent’ at trial

The highly anticipated sex trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs is about to kick off.

Next week, both sides will select 12 jurors who’ll determine the fate of the hip-hop mogul in what’s shaping up to be one of music’s most explosive trials.

All eyes will be on Cassie Ventura‘s testimony, especially given the shocking CNN footage showing Diddy’s physical assault on her. The video has already sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

Team Diddy is gearing up to paint their relationship as mutually violent. According to their narrative, both parties engaged in aggressive behavior during their relationship spanning 2007-2018.

During Friday’s proceedings, Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo told Judge Arun Subramanian that they will “take the position there was mutual violence in their relationship,” including “hitting.” A majorly bad move.

Sean Combs and Cassie Ventura arriving at the premiere of ‘The Perfect Match’ at the Archlight Cinema on March 7 2016 in Hollywood. Photo By Line: Famous/ACE Pictures

Agnifilo stated, “We are absolutely going to admit to domestic violence. But at what point does it become coercive?”

When Diddy’s legal team characterized Ventura as “strong” and “capable of starting physical confrontations,” with “a nature of violence,” Judge Subramanian delivered a powerful response: “strong people can be coerced just like weak people.”

Court documents from last month reveal that Ventura “is prepared to testify under her own name.”

The drama began unfolding when Ventura filed explosive allegations against Combs in November 2023, accusing him of rape, physical abuse, and sex trafficking throughout their decade-long relationship. The lawsuit was settled within 24 hours.

Photo via diddy/Instagram

The situation intensified when surveillance footage emerged six months later, showing the music mogul physically attacking the singer in 2016.

Following the video’s release, Ventura shared on Instagram, “Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

She added, “Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.”

May 1, 2017 – Sean Combs, Cassie Ventura. 2017 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Photo Credit: Christopher Smith/AdMedia

The 38-year-old extended support to fellow survivors: “I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone.”

Diddy’s team plans to argue that the CNN video was “edited” and “manipulated.”

When asked about claims the footage was altered, a CNN rep clapped back to People magazine, “CNN never altered the video and did not destroy the original copy of the footage, which was retained by the source. CNN aired the story about the video several months before Combs was arrested.”

The tea got even hotter when prosecutors revealed Friday they’ve got multiple videos of the physical altercation, including one captured by hotel security.

March 7, 2016 – Hollywood, California – Sean Combs. “The Perfect Match” Los Angeles Premiere held at Arclight Cinemas. Photo Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Despite entering not guilty pleas on five serious charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, Diddy’s still maintaining his innocence.

Word is prosecutors offered him a plea deal, but he wasn’t having it.