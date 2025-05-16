Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Kaia Gerber, Lukas Gage, Nicole Kidman, Cassie Ventura, and more

Los Angeles premiere of 'Overcompensating'
Photo Credit: Faye's Vision/Cover Images

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Kendall Jenner runs errands in West Hollywood on May 15, 2025.

Kendall Jenner spotted out in Los Angeles
Photo Dutch/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Law Roach can enjoy spring florals thanks to his must-have accessory ZYRTEC®.

Law Roach
Photo Credit: Danny Vecchione

Ariane Gorin, CEO, Expedia Group, and Tayme Thapthimthong, actor, “The White Lotus,” at Expedia Group’s annual EXPLORE event in Seattle on May 14, uniting the brightest minds in the travel industry. 

EXPLORE '25
Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Expedia Group

Tayme Thapthimthong, star of “The White Lotus,” and Phil Keoghan, host of “The Amazing Race,” took center stage at Expedia Group’s annual EXPLORE event in Seattle on May 14, uniting the brightest minds in the travel industry. 

EXPLORE '25
Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Expedia Group

The velvet curtain was drawn back for an unforgettable evening at House of the Red Pearl, the sultry speakeasy on the second floor of Tin Building by Jean-Georges. To celebrate the launch of its new cocktail menu, House of the Red Pearl welcomed guests into its moody hideaway for a night of sipping cocktails, delicious small bites from the Chinese-inspired menu, socializing, and wonderful live jazz entertainment. Special guest, acclaimed pop pianist, composer, and fashion muse, Chloe Flower, joined the evening, toasting to her new album I LOVE ME MORE, which was conceptualized during a dinner at House of the Red Pearl, with cocktails like the Lychee Martini, Cherry Blossom Highball, and Chinese Mustard Martini.

Chloe Flower
Photo Credit: Christie Freer

Q50 ambassadors, Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford, reunite on the red carpet for QVC’s TikTok Super Brand Day in Santa Monica, CA on May 14, 2025.

QVC’s TikTok Super Brand Day
Photo Courtesy: Jordan Strauss/AP

Q50 ambassador, Joy Bauer, leads a live wellness smoothie demonstration using products available during the 24/7 shoppable livestream at QVC’s TikTok Super Brand Day in Santa Monica, CA on May 14, 2025.

QVC’s TikTok Super Brand Day
Photo Courtesy: Jordan Strauss/AP

Q50 ambassador, Hoda Kotb gives the closing keynote address at QVC’s TikTok Super Brand Day in Santa Monica, CA on May 14, 2025.

QVC’s TikTok Super Brand Day
Photo Courtesy: Jordan Strauss/AP

Alana Thompson visits The Empire State Building ahead of the premiere of her new biopic, ‘I Was Honey Boo Boo’ on Lifetime on May 14, 2025.

Alana Thompson Visits The Empire State Building
Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Christie Brinkley at the Skin Cancer Foundation Champions for Change Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on May 14, 2025.

The Skin Cancer Foundation Champions For Change Gala
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Brendan Fraser at the Skin Cancer Foundation Champions for Change Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on May 14, 2025.

The Skin Cancer Foundation Champions For Change Gala
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Diane Kruger attends the ‘Case 137’ (Dossier 137) red carpet premiere during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Case 137' (Dossier 137) Premiere
Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Angela Bassett at the global premiere for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ at Leicester Square Gardens in central London on May 15, 2025.

London Premiere Of 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning'
Photo Credit: Nils Jorgensen/INSTARimages

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse at the Magnum Party during the Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - Magnum Party - Outside Arrivals
Photo Credit: Alessandro Bremec/IPA/INSTARimages

Charli XCX at the Magnum Party during the Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - Magnum Party - Outside Arrivals
Photo Credit: Alessandro Bremec/IPA/INSTARimages

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the 2025 PEN America Literary Gala at American Museum of Natural History on May 15, 2025 in New York City.

2025 PEN America Literary Gala - Arrivals
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for PEN America

Taye Diggs attends the 2025 PEN America Literary Gala at American Museum of Natural History on May 15, 2025 in New York City.

2025 PEN America Literary Gala - Arrivals
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for PEN America

Amber Ruffin attends the 2025 PEN America Literary Gala at American Museum of Natural History on May 15, 2025 in New York City.

2025 PEN America Literary Gala - Arrivals
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for PEN America

Choreographer and ballroom icon Dashaun Wesley hosted Smirnoff’s ‘A Celebration of Ballroom’ in NYC, with superstar judge Parris Goebel. The night served fabulosity, realness, and 10s across the board!

Choreographer and ballroom icon Dashaun Wesley hosted Smirnoff’s ‘A Celebration of Ballroom’ in NYC, with superstar judge Parris Goebel
PHOTO CREDIT: Loamis Rodriguez / Kathy Rosario 
Choreographer and ballroom icon Dashaun Wesley hosted Smirnoff’s ‘A Celebration of Ballroom’ in NYC, with superstar judge Parris Goebel
PHOTO CREDIT: Loamis Rodriguez / Kathy Rosario 

Ashley Tisdale attended the launch event for Bush’s Bluey Baked Beans at Bluey CAMP in New York City… for REAL LIFE! Inspired by bean antics in fan-favorite episodes, fans can now serve up beans in their own “Fancy Restaurant” or pick up beans for dinner like the “Grannies” with Bush’s Bluey Baked Beans. 

Bush's Beans And Bluey Team Up To Launch New Bush's Bluey Baked Beans!
Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Bush’s Beans®

Ashley Tisdale attended Bluey CAMP in New York City to launch new Bush’s Bluey Baked Beans, showing how fans can take iconic Bluey moments beyond the screen and onto the plate. Inspired by bean antics in fan-favorite episodes, fans can now serve up beans in their own “Fancy Restaurant” or pick up beans for dinner like the “Grannies” with Bush’s Bluey Baked Beans.

Bush's Beans And Bluey Team Up To Launch New Bush's Bluey Baked Beans!
Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Bush’s Beans®

Ashley Tisdale celebrated the launch of new Bush’s Bluey Baked Beans at Bluey CAMP in New York City. Inspired by bean antics in fan-favorite episodes, fans can now serve up beans in their own “Fancy Restaurant” or pick up beans for dinner like the “Grannies” with Bush’s Bluey Baked Beans.

Bush's Beans And Bluey Team Up To Launch New Bush's Bluey Baked Beans!
Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Bush’s Beans®

Cassie Ventura seen heading to the Manhattan federal court for her third day of testimony in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficking case on May 15, 2025.

Cassie Ventura Heads To Manhattan Federal Court For Her Third Day Of Testimony In The Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sex Trafficking Case
Photo Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages

Nicole Kidman, Henry Golding, Mark Strong attend the season two premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 2025.

NICOLE KIDMAN, HENRY GOLDING, MARK STRONG
Photo (Disney/Ser Baffo

Lucas Englander attends the season two premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 2025.

LUCAS ENGLANDER, MARK STRONG
Photo (Disney/Ser Baffo

Murray Bartlett attends the season two premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 2025.

MURRAY BARTLETT
Photo (Disney/Ser Baffo

Lucas Englander, Christine Baranski, Annie Murphy, Dolly De Leon, and Aras Aydin attend the season two premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 2025.

LUCAS ENGLANDER, CHRISTINE BARANSKI, ANNIE MURPHY, DOLLY DE LEON, ARAS AYDIN
Photo (Disney/Ser Baffo)

Nicole Kidman, Mark Strong, Henry Golding, Murray Bartlett, King Princess, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Lena Olin, Lucas Englander, Christine Baranski, and Annie Murphy, attend the season two premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 2025.

NICOLE KIDMAN, MARK STRONG, HENRY GOLDING, MURRAY BARTLETT, KING PRINCESS, MAISIE RICHARDSON-SELLERS, LENA OLIN, LUCAS ENGLANDER, CHRISTINE BARANSKI, ANNIE MURPHY, DOLLY DE LEON, ARAS AYDIN
Photo by: Disney/Frank Micelotta

Aras Aydin attends the season two premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 2025.

ARAS AYDIN
Photo by: Disney/Frank Micelotta

Henry Golding attends the season two premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 2025.

HENRY GOLDING
Photo by: Disney/Frank Micelotta

Annie Murphy attends the season two premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 2025.

ANNIE MURPHY
Photo by: Disney/Frank Micelotta

Christine Baranaski attended the season two premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 2025.

CHRISTINE BARANSKI
Photo by: Disney/Frank Micelotta

Murray Bartlett attends the season two premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 2025.

MURRAY BARTLETT
Photo by: Disney/Frank Micelotta

Nicole Kidman, Christine Baranski, Mark Strong, Annie Murphy, Aras Aydin, King Princess, Murray Bartlett, Henry Golding, Lena Olin, Dolly De Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Lucas Englander attend the season two premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 2025.

NICOLE KIDMAN, CHRISTINE BARANSKI, MARK STRONG, ANNIE MURPHY, ARAS AYDIN, KING PRINCESS, MURRAY BARTLETT, HENRY GOLDING, LENA OLIN, DOLLY DE LEON, MAISIE RICHARDSON-SELLERS, LUCAS ENGLANDER
Photo by: Disney/Frank Micelotta

Dylan Sprouse attends the season two premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 2025.

COLE SPROUSE
Photo by Disney/Ashley Rose Ramirez

Nicole Kidman attends the season two premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 2025.

NICOLE KIDMAN
Photo by: Disney/Frank Micelotta

Benito Skinner at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Overcompensating’ at Hollywood Palladium on May 14, 2025.

Los Angeles premiere of 'Overcompensating'
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Lukas Gage at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Overcompensating’ at Hollywood Palladium on May 14, 2025.

Los Angeles premiere of 'Overcompensating'
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Owen Thiele at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Overcompensating’ at Hollywood Palladium on May 14, 2025.

Los Angeles premiere of 'Overcompensating'
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

James Van Der Beek, Connie Britton, and Benito Skinner at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Overcompensating’ at Hollywood Palladium on May 14, 2025.

Los Angeles premiere of 'Overcompensating'
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Kaia Gerber at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Overcompensating’ at Hollywood Palladium on May 14, 2025.

Los Angeles premiere of 'Overcompensating'
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

