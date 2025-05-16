Celeb Snaps: Kaia Gerber, Lukas Gage, Nicole Kidman, Cassie Ventura, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Kendall Jenner runs errands in West Hollywood on May 15, 2025.
Law Roach can enjoy spring florals thanks to his must-have accessory ZYRTEC®.
Ariane Gorin, CEO, Expedia Group, and Tayme Thapthimthong, actor, “The White Lotus,” at Expedia Group’s annual EXPLORE event in Seattle on May 14, uniting the brightest minds in the travel industry.
Tayme Thapthimthong, star of “The White Lotus,” and Phil Keoghan, host of “The Amazing Race,” took center stage at Expedia Group’s annual EXPLORE event in Seattle on May 14, uniting the brightest minds in the travel industry.
The velvet curtain was drawn back for an unforgettable evening at House of the Red Pearl, the sultry speakeasy on the second floor of Tin Building by Jean-Georges. To celebrate the launch of its new cocktail menu, House of the Red Pearl welcomed guests into its moody hideaway for a night of sipping cocktails, delicious small bites from the Chinese-inspired menu, socializing, and wonderful live jazz entertainment. Special guest, acclaimed pop pianist, composer, and fashion muse, Chloe Flower, joined the evening, toasting to her new album I LOVE ME MORE, which was conceptualized during a dinner at House of the Red Pearl, with cocktails like the Lychee Martini, Cherry Blossom Highball, and Chinese Mustard Martini.
Q50 ambassadors, Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford, reunite on the red carpet for QVC’s TikTok Super Brand Day in Santa Monica, CA on May 14, 2025.
Q50 ambassador, Joy Bauer, leads a live wellness smoothie demonstration using products available during the 24/7 shoppable livestream at QVC’s TikTok Super Brand Day in Santa Monica, CA on May 14, 2025.
Q50 ambassador, Hoda Kotb gives the closing keynote address at QVC’s TikTok Super Brand Day in Santa Monica, CA on May 14, 2025.
Alana Thompson visits The Empire State Building ahead of the premiere of her new biopic, ‘I Was Honey Boo Boo’ on Lifetime on May 14, 2025.
Christie Brinkley at the Skin Cancer Foundation Champions for Change Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on May 14, 2025.
Brendan Fraser at the Skin Cancer Foundation Champions for Change Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on May 14, 2025.
Diane Kruger attends the ‘Case 137’ (Dossier 137) red carpet premiere during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2025.
Angela Bassett at the global premiere for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ at Leicester Square Gardens in central London on May 15, 2025.
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse at the Magnum Party during the Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2025.
Charli XCX at the Magnum Party during the Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2025.
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the 2025 PEN America Literary Gala at American Museum of Natural History on May 15, 2025 in New York City.
Taye Diggs attends the 2025 PEN America Literary Gala at American Museum of Natural History on May 15, 2025 in New York City.
Amber Ruffin attends the 2025 PEN America Literary Gala at American Museum of Natural History on May 15, 2025 in New York City.
Choreographer and ballroom icon Dashaun Wesley hosted Smirnoff’s ‘A Celebration of Ballroom’ in NYC, with superstar judge Parris Goebel. The night served fabulosity, realness, and 10s across the board!
Ashley Tisdale attended the launch event for Bush’s Bluey Baked Beans at Bluey CAMP in New York City… for REAL LIFE! Inspired by bean antics in fan-favorite episodes, fans can now serve up beans in their own “Fancy Restaurant” or pick up beans for dinner like the “Grannies” with Bush’s Bluey Baked Beans.
Cassie Ventura seen heading to the Manhattan federal court for her third day of testimony in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficking case on May 15, 2025.
Nicole Kidman, Henry Golding, Mark Strong attend the season two premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 2025.
Lucas Englander attends the season two premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 2025.
Murray Bartlett attends the season two premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 2025.
Lucas Englander, Christine Baranski, Annie Murphy, Dolly De Leon, and Aras Aydin attend the season two premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 2025.
Nicole Kidman, Mark Strong, Henry Golding, Murray Bartlett, King Princess, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Lena Olin, Lucas Englander, Christine Baranski, and Annie Murphy, attend the season two premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 2025.
Aras Aydin attends the season two premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 2025.
Henry Golding attends the season two premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 2025.
Annie Murphy attends the season two premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 2025.
Christine Baranaski attended the season two premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 2025.
Nicole Kidman, Christine Baranski, Mark Strong, Annie Murphy, Aras Aydin, King Princess, Murray Bartlett, Henry Golding, Lena Olin, Dolly De Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Lucas Englander attend the season two premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 2025.
Dylan Sprouse attends the season two premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 2025.
Nicole Kidman attends the season two premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 2025.
Benito Skinner at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Overcompensating’ at Hollywood Palladium on May 14, 2025.
Lukas Gage at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Overcompensating’ at Hollywood Palladium on May 14, 2025.
Owen Thiele at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Overcompensating’ at Hollywood Palladium on May 14, 2025.
James Van Der Beek, Connie Britton, and Benito Skinner at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Overcompensating’ at Hollywood Palladium on May 14, 2025.
Kaia Gerber at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Overcompensating’ at Hollywood Palladium on May 14, 2025.
