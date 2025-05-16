Taylor Swift is reportedly done with Blake Lively

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship has reached a low point. As Lively’s legal battle against Justin Baldoni continues to escalate, multiple sources tell PEOPLE exclusively that the actress’s relationship with Swift is suffering as the singer faces a subpoena from Justin Baldoni’s legal team. [Celebitchy]

OMG, WATCH: Erykah Badu’s empowering advice for women in the music industry! [omg blog]

Skeleton Crew star Ryan Kiera Armstrong has been chosen to slay vampires alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar in the new Buffy series coming to Hulu. [Pajiba]

Busy Phillips embraces (possibly) too much purple. [Go Fug Yourself]

Tyler Henry is on the mend after undergoing brain surgery for a colloid tumor. Henry wrote, “Brain surgery was a success! Great prognosis, incredible staff, and I feel so thankful to be surrounded by my family. I’ll be on bedrest for a month and look forward to getting back to doing readings.” [Extra]

Let the conspiracy theories begin! What are believed to be human remains have been discovered near Taylor Swift‘s Rhode Island mansion. The body part was located on Wednesday morning in the ritzy Westerly neighborhood. [TMZ]

Lorde reveals that Chappell Roan asked if she was nonbinary. [Out Magazine]

Always keeping it classy and presidential worthy. President Donald Trump thinks Bruce Springsteen is “highly overrated … not a talented guy – just a pushy, obnoxious JERK.” Trump shared his always unfiltered comments on his Truth social media platform on Friday, following Springsteen’s admonishment of his administration at the opening of the E Street Band’s European “Land of Hopes and Dreams” tour Wednesday night (May 14) in Manchester, England. “This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare’. Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!” [THR]

HOT DEALS Save $60 on the YETI M15 Tote Soft Cooler! The newest member of the YETI® Hopper® Soft Cooler family is here with the tough-as-nails Hopper® M15. Made with durable MagShield Access, the extra-wide mouth top stays open when needed, making it easier than ever to load and unload food and drink for weekend excursions. Equipped with a strip of durable and powerful ultra-strong magnets, the top seals tight and locks cold in, while the Quick-Release Buckles add an extra layer of protection. [YETI]

Save 15% on Harry’s Men’s 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner for all hair types! Harry’s 2 in 1 shampoo and conditioner for men is a gentle yet effective shampoo and hydrating conditioner that leaves hair feeling soft, never dry. [Amazon]

Save $60 on the Shark FlexStyle® Air Styling & Drying System. With Shark FlexStyle®, you can easily transform between a powerful, fast, no-heat-damage hair dryer, and an ultra-versatile multi-styler. [Shark]

Save $50 on Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds featuring noise cancelling, heart rate monitor, ipx4, up to 45h battery & charging case, and they work with Apple & Android. [Amazon]

Save $1000 on the Apple – 11-inch iPad Air M3 chip Built for Apple Intelligence Wi-Fi 128GB! [Best Buy]

Save $5 on Banana Boat Light As Air Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 Twin Pack. SPF 50 sunscreen lotion absorbs excess oil and moisture, allowing skin to breathe. [Amazon]

Get 77% off NordVPN’s 2-year plan + 3 extra months, from $11.59 $3.09/month! Start using NordVPN with just a few clicks: get a plan, sign up, and tap the Quick Connect button to pick the best server for your network conditions. [NordVPN]

A Roku 65-inch TV for under $300 — onn. 65” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart Television HDR. Roku Smart TV – wirelessly stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes available across thousands of free or paid channels, conveniently presented through your own customizable home screen. [Target] Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.