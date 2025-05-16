Paul Mescal, Julia Garner, Jeff Goldblum, and more celebs turned out for the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show

Under the glittering lights of a Florence evening, Gucci made its epic return to where it all began for Cruise 2026—a nostalgic homecoming within the iconic Palazzo Settimanni. In this Renaissance city, the fashion house dropped a collection that mixed memories with movement, taking us on a style journey through time, heritage and pure imagination.

The star-studded guest list featured Paul Mescal, Charlotte Le Bon, Viola Davis, Yara Shahidi, Julia Garner, Jeff Goldblum, Mark Ronson, and other A-listers.

FLORENCE, ITALY – MAY 15: Martina Scrinzi, Aliocha Schneider and Julia Garner attend the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images for Gucci)

Florence—Gucci’s birthplace since 1921 when Guccio Gucci founded it—isn’t just another stop on their Cruise show circuit. It’s the brand’s eternal inspiration, a city whose name literally means to flower. In this layered canvas of art and history, the creative team gave Gucci’s DNA a fresh spin with modern luxury and sprezzatura—that effortless Italian cool that used to be just for Renaissance courtiers but now rules the fashion world.

The show, staged in Gucci’s living archive, was a time-traveling fashion feast: dramatic shoulders and flowing silhouettes mixed day and night vibes, while rich fabrics like brocade, layered lace, jacquard silk and velvet paid tribute to Florence’s textile legacy. The GG logo popped up throughout with bold style, while leather goods—nodding to both the brand and city’s roots—took exciting new forms. The debut of the Gucci Giglio bag, named after Florence’s signature lily, caused instant buzz. The vibe? Think polished meets rock star with that signature undone luxe feel.

FLORENCE, ITALY – MAY 15: Yara Shahidi, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon attend the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Alena Zakirova/Getty Images for Gucci)

Working with Pomellato, they dropped some seriously stunning jewelry pieces—leather meets gold meets diamonds in future heirloom status pieces.

As darkness fell, Gucci flipped the script on the usual finale: models stepped out from the Palazzo into the piazza, melting into the city streets that inspired them. It wasn’t just a show ending—it was like watching a love letter to Florence, craftsmanship, and the fashion house that keeps blooming from its roots.

Check out more photos of the celebrities attending the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show

Zhang Hao attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Photo by Alena Zakirova/Getty Images for Gucci

Mark Ronson, Kyra Kennedy and Derek Blasberg attend the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images for Gucci

Aliocha Schneider and David Jonsson attend the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images for Gucci

Marc Forne attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images for Gucci

Erika Linder attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

Jeff Goldblum attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

Julia Garner attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

Lee Jung-jae attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

Aliocha Schneider attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

Vanda Margraf attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

David Jonsson attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

Charlotte Le Bon attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

Viola Davis attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

Martina Scrinzi attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

Paul Mescal attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

Mark Ronson attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

Zhang Linghe attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

Yara Shahidi attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

Zhang Hao attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci