Paul Mescal, Julia Garner, Jeff Goldblum, and more celebs turned out for the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show

Under the glittering lights of a Florence evening, Gucci made its epic return to where it all began for Cruise 2026—a nostalgic homecoming within the iconic Palazzo Settimanni. In this Renaissance city, the fashion house dropped a collection that mixed memories with movement, taking us on a style journey through time, heritage and pure imagination.
The star-studded guest list featured Paul Mescal, Charlotte Le Bon, Viola Davis, Yara Shahidi, Julia Garner, Jeff Goldblum, Mark Ronson, and other A-listers.
Florence—Gucci’s birthplace since 1921 when Guccio Gucci founded it—isn’t just another stop on their Cruise show circuit. It’s the brand’s eternal inspiration, a city whose name literally means to flower. In this layered canvas of art and history, the creative team gave Gucci’s DNA a fresh spin with modern luxury and sprezzatura—that effortless Italian cool that used to be just for Renaissance courtiers but now rules the fashion world.
The show, staged in Gucci’s living archive, was a time-traveling fashion feast: dramatic shoulders and flowing silhouettes mixed day and night vibes, while rich fabrics like brocade, layered lace, jacquard silk and velvet paid tribute to Florence’s textile legacy. The GG logo popped up throughout with bold style, while leather goods—nodding to both the brand and city’s roots—took exciting new forms. The debut of the Gucci Giglio bag, named after Florence’s signature lily, caused instant buzz. The vibe? Think polished meets rock star with that signature undone luxe feel.
Working with Pomellato, they dropped some seriously stunning jewelry pieces—leather meets gold meets diamonds in future heirloom status pieces.
As darkness fell, Gucci flipped the script on the usual finale: models stepped out from the Palazzo into the piazza, melting into the city streets that inspired them. It wasn’t just a show ending—it was like watching a love letter to Florence, craftsmanship, and the fashion house that keeps blooming from its roots.
Check out more photos of the celebrities attending the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show
Zhang Hao attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.
Mark Ronson, Kyra Kennedy and Derek Blasberg attend the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.
Aliocha Schneider and David Jonsson attend the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.
Marc Forne attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.
Erika Linder attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.
Jeff Goldblum attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.
Julia Garner attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.
Lee Jung-jae attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.
Aliocha Schneider attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.
Vanda Margraf attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.
David Jonsson attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.
Charlotte Le Bon attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.
Viola Davis attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.
Martina Scrinzi attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.
Paul Mescal attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.
Mark Ronson attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.
Zhang Linghe attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.
Yara Shahidi attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.
Zhang Hao attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.
LINK LOVE
HOT DEALS
- Save $60 on the YETI M15 Tote Soft Cooler! The newest member of the YETI® Hopper® Soft Cooler family is here with the tough-as-nails Hopper® M15. Made with durable MagShield Access, the extra-wide mouth top stays open when needed, making it easier than ever to load and unload food and drink for weekend excursions. Equipped with a strip of durable and powerful ultra-strong magnets, the top seals tight and locks cold in, while the Quick-Release Buckles add an extra layer of protection. [YETI]
- Save 15% on Harry’s Men’s 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner for all hair types! Harry’s 2 in 1 shampoo and conditioner for men is a gentle yet effective shampoo and hydrating conditioner that leaves hair feeling soft, never dry. [Amazon]
- Save $60 on the Shark FlexStyle® Air Styling & Drying System. With Shark FlexStyle®, you can easily transform between a powerful, fast, no-heat-damage hair dryer, and an ultra-versatile multi-styler. [Shark]
- Save $50 on Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds featuring noise cancelling, heart rate monitor, ipx4, up to 45h battery & charging case, and they work with Apple & Android. [Amazon]
- Save $1000 on the Apple – 11-inch iPad Air M3 chip Built for Apple Intelligence Wi-Fi 128GB! [Best Buy]
- Save $5 on Banana Boat Light As Air Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 Twin Pack. SPF 50 sunscreen lotion absorbs excess oil and moisture, allowing skin to breathe. [Amazon]
- Get 77% off NordVPN’s 2-year plan + 3 extra months, from $11.59 $3.09/month! Start using NordVPN with just a few clicks: get a plan, sign up, and tap the Quick Connect button to pick the best server for your network conditions. [NordVPN]
- A Roku 65-inch TV for under $300 — onn. 65” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart Television HDR. Roku Smart TV – wirelessly stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes available across thousands of free or paid channels, conveniently presented through your own customizable home screen. [Target]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.