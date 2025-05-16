Fashion

Paul Mescal, Julia Garner, Jeff Goldblum, and more celebs turned out for the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show

Miu von Furstenberg
7 Min Read
Gucci Cruise 2026 - Photocall
Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

Under the glittering lights of a Florence evening, Gucci made its epic return to where it all began for Cruise 2026—a nostalgic homecoming within the iconic Palazzo Settimanni. In this Renaissance city, the fashion house dropped a collection that mixed memories with movement, taking us on a style journey through time, heritage and pure imagination.

The star-studded guest list featured Paul Mescal, Charlotte Le Bon, Viola Davis, Yara Shahidi, Julia Garner, Jeff Goldblum, Mark Ronson, and other A-listers.

Gucci Cruise 2026 - Front Row
FLORENCE, ITALY – MAY 15: Martina Scrinzi, Aliocha Schneider and Julia Garner attend the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images for Gucci)

Florence—Gucci’s birthplace since 1921 when Guccio Gucci founded it—isn’t just another stop on their Cruise show circuit. It’s the brand’s eternal inspiration, a city whose name literally means to flower. In this layered canvas of art and history, the creative team gave Gucci’s DNA a fresh spin with modern luxury and sprezzatura—that effortless Italian cool that used to be just for Renaissance courtiers but now rules the fashion world.

The show, staged in Gucci’s living archive, was a time-traveling fashion feast: dramatic shoulders and flowing silhouettes mixed day and night vibes, while rich fabrics like brocade, layered lace, jacquard silk and velvet paid tribute to Florence’s textile legacy. The GG logo popped up throughout with bold style, while leather goods—nodding to both the brand and city’s roots—took exciting new forms. The debut of the Gucci Giglio bag, named after Florence’s signature lily, caused instant buzz. The vibe? Think polished meets rock star with that signature undone luxe feel.

Read

Quick Drag: Scarlet Envy Enters The Pit Stop
Meet Instagram Hottie Oliver Jacobs
Quick Drag: Thorgy + Mistress = Chaos
Gucci Cruise 2026 - Front Row
FLORENCE, ITALY – MAY 15: Yara Shahidi, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon attend the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Alena Zakirova/Getty Images for Gucci)

Working with Pomellato, they dropped some seriously stunning jewelry pieces—leather meets gold meets diamonds in future heirloom status pieces.

As darkness fell, Gucci flipped the script on the usual finale: models stepped out from the Palazzo into the piazza, melting into the city streets that inspired them. It wasn’t just a show ending—it was like watching a love letter to Florence, craftsmanship, and the fashion house that keeps blooming from its roots.

YouTube video

Check out more photos of the celebrities attending the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show

Zhang Hao attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Gucci Cruise 2026 - Front Row
Photo by Alena Zakirova/Getty Images for Gucci

Mark Ronson, Kyra Kennedy and Derek Blasberg attend the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Gucci Cruise 2026 - Front Row
Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images for Gucci

Aliocha Schneider and David Jonsson attend the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Gucci Cruise 2026 - Front Row
Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images for Gucci

Marc Forne attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Gucci Cruise 2026 - Front Row
Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images for Gucci

Erika Linder attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Gucci Cruise 2026 - Photocall
Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

Jeff Goldblum attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Gucci Cruise 2026 - Photocall
Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

Julia Garner attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Gucci Cruise 2026 - Photocall
Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

Lee Jung-jae attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Gucci Cruise 2026 - Photocall
Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

Aliocha Schneider attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Gucci Cruise 2026 - Photocall
Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

Vanda Margraf attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Gucci Cruise 2026 - Photocall
Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

David Jonsson attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Gucci Cruise 2026 - Photocall
Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

Charlotte Le Bon attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Gucci Cruise 2026 - Photocall
Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

Viola Davis attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Gucci Cruise 2026 - Photocall
Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

Martina Scrinzi attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Gucci Cruise 2026 - Photocall
Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

Paul Mescal attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Gucci Cruise 2026 - Photocall
Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

Mark Ronson attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Gucci Cruise 2026 - Photocall
Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

Zhang Linghe attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Gucci Cruise 2026 - Photocall
Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

Yara Shahidi attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Gucci Cruise 2026 - Photocall
Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

Zhang Hao attends the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Gucci Cruise 2026 - Photocall
Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci

LINK LOVE

Los Angeles Premiere Of Vertical Entertainment's 'Lola'lizzo
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Think Victoria & David Are ‘Toxic Parents’ (Celebitchy)OMG, watch: Ziwe sits down with Lizzo (omg blog)Fox News Commentator Faints, Male Co-Anchor Just Watches Her Like a Dummy (Pajiba)
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 08, 2025Madonna talkJack Draper
Charlize Theron Has Been Done Wrong By (Presumably) Dior (Go Fug Yourself)Madonna, Madonna, Madonna! (Boy Culture)Jack Draper May Have Lost in the Madrid Final. But Barring Injury, His Future Looks as Solid as He Does (Kenneth in the 212)

HOT DEALS

Yeti Tote
  • Save $60 on the YETI M15 Tote Soft Cooler! The newest member of the YETI® Hopper® Soft Cooler family is here with the tough-as-nails Hopper® M15. Made with durable MagShield Access, the extra-wide mouth top stays open when needed, making it easier than ever to load and unload food and drink for weekend excursions. Equipped with a strip of durable and powerful ultra-strong magnets, the top seals tight and locks cold in, while the Quick-Release Buckles add an extra layer of protection. [YETI]
  • Save 15% on Harry’s Men’s 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner for all hair types! Harry’s 2 in 1 shampoo and conditioner for men is a gentle yet effective shampoo and hydrating conditioner that leaves hair feeling soft, never dry. [Amazon]
  • Save $60 on the Shark FlexStyle® Air Styling & Drying System. With Shark FlexStyle®, you can easily transform between a powerful, fast, no-heat-damage hair dryer, and an ultra-versatile multi-styler. [Shark]
  • Save $50 on Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds featuring noise cancelling, heart rate monitor, ipx4, up to 45h battery & charging case, and they work with Apple & Android. [Amazon]
  • Save $1000 on the Apple – 11-inch iPad Air M3 chip Built for Apple Intelligence Wi-Fi 128GB! [Best Buy]
  • Save $5 on Banana Boat Light As Air Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 Twin Pack. SPF 50 sunscreen lotion absorbs excess oil and moisture, allowing skin to breathe. [Amazon]
  • Get 77% off NordVPN’s 2-year plan + 3 extra months, from $11.59 $3.09/month! Start using NordVPN with just a few clicks: get a plan, sign up, and tap the Quick Connect button to pick the best server for your network conditions. [NordVPN]
  • A Roku 65-inch TV for under $300 — onn. 65” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart Television HDR. Roku Smart TV – wirelessly stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes available across thousands of free or paid channels, conveniently presented through your own customizable home screen. [Target]

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

TRENDING ON SL

Curran Walters, Colton Underwood, Trace Lehnhoff, and more Insta SnapsCurran Walters, Colton Underwood, Trace Lehnhoff, and more Insta Snaps
Cesar Daniel: Male Model Spotlight UpdateCesar Daniel: Male Model Spotlight Update
Orville Peck, Ishaan Khatter, Calvin Harris, and more Insta SnapsOrville Peck, Ishaan Khatter, Calvin Harris, and more Insta Snaps
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Scarlet Envy Quick Drag: Scarlet Envy Enters The Pit Stop
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
Harry's Men's Body Wash with Pump- Stone - (2 Pack) 30 fl oz - Shower Gel for Men - No Parabens, Sulfates, or Dyes
Harry's Men's Body Wash with Pump- Stone - (2 Pack) 30 fl oz - Shower Gel for Men - No Parabens, Sulfates, or Dyes
Amazon Prime
$23.94
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-05-16 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

READ MORE