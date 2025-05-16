Quick Drag: Scarlet Envy Enters The Pit Stop

On the second episode of the two-part premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 10, our first six queens (Aja, Phoenix, Bosco, Irene the Alien, Olivia Lux and DeJa Skye) test their improv and acting skills in the “Murder on the Dance Floor” main challenge.

They also get to play ball with the Pit Crew (I am jealous) and showcase fashions that look amazing both coming and going. The stunning Scarlet Envy joins the equally gorge Monét X Change to discuss the drama on the latest episode of “The Pit Stop.”

The pair also discusses sports, forming alliances, and how to excel in acting challenges, and Scarlet spills the tea about the challenge that landed her in a 6-way lip sync after the disastrous “Diva Worship” challenge in season 11.