Singer Chris Brown has been arrested and charged in the UK for an alleged attack at a London club in 2023

R&B star Chris Brown found himself in hot water again after British authorities arrested him Thursday at a Manchester hotel in connection with an alleged assault at a London nightclub last year.
While the Metropolitan Police didn’t specifically name Brown in their statement to the Associated Press, they confirmed taking a 36-year-old into custody “on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.”
British law prevents naming suspects at the time of arrest to ensure fair trial proceedings.
The Sun first broke news of Brown’s arrest, reporting that music producer Abe Diaw claims the singer violently attacked him without provocation at TAPE nightclub in February 2023. The alleged assault left Diaw hospitalized.
According to Diaw’s account, Brown struck him with a bottle before repeatedly punching and kicking him while he lay on the ground. The producer has since filed a massive $16 million lawsuit against the troubled performer.
Brown was touring the U.K. when the alleged incident occurred. He’s scheduled to return for his 20th anniversary Breezy Bowl tour dates in June and July.
This arrest adds to Brown’s lengthy history of legal troubles. In 2009, Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna.
More recently, Brown faces rape allegations from October 2024 stemming from an incident on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ yacht, detailed in Warner Bros.’ documentary Chris Brown: A History of Violence.
Brown hit back in January with a $500 million lawsuit against Warner Bros., claiming the documentary falsely portrays him as an abuser, according to People magazine.
LINK LOVE
HOT DEALS
- Save $60 on the YETI M15 Tote Soft Cooler! The newest member of the YETI® Hopper® Soft Cooler family is here with the tough-as-nails Hopper® M15. Made with durable MagShield Access, the extra-wide mouth top stays open when needed, making it easier than ever to load and unload food and drink for weekend excursions. Equipped with a strip of durable and powerful ultra-strong magnets, the top seals tight and locks cold in, while the Quick-Release Buckles add an extra layer of protection. [YETI]
- Save 15% on Harry’s Men’s 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner for all hair types! Harry’s 2 in 1 shampoo and conditioner for men is a gentle yet effective shampoo and hydrating conditioner that leaves hair feeling soft, never dry. [Amazon]
- Save $60 on the Shark FlexStyle® Air Styling & Drying System. With Shark FlexStyle®, you can easily transform between a powerful, fast, no-heat-damage hair dryer, and an ultra-versatile multi-styler. [Shark]
- Save $50 on Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds featuring noise cancelling, heart rate monitor, ipx4, up to 45h battery & charging case, and they work with Apple & Android. [Amazon]
- Save $1000 on the Apple – 11-inch iPad Air M3 chip Built for Apple Intelligence Wi-Fi 128GB! [Best Buy]
- Save $5 on Banana Boat Light As Air Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 Twin Pack. SPF 50 sunscreen lotion absorbs excess oil and moisture, allowing skin to breathe. [Amazon]
- Get 77% off NordVPN’s 2-year plan + 3 extra months, from $11.59 $3.09/month! Start using NordVPN with just a few clicks: get a plan, sign up, and tap the Quick Connect button to pick the best server for your network conditions. [NordVPN]
- A Roku 65-inch TV for under $300 — onn. 65” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart Television HDR. Roku Smart TV – wirelessly stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes available across thousands of free or paid channels, conveniently presented through your own customizable home screen. [Target]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.