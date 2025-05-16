Singer Chris Brown has been arrested and charged in the UK for an alleged attack at a London club in 2023

R&B star Chris Brown found himself in hot water again after British authorities arrested him Thursday at a Manchester hotel in connection with an alleged assault at a London nightclub last year.

While the Metropolitan Police didn’t specifically name Brown in their statement to the Associated Press, they confirmed taking a 36-year-old into custody “on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.”

British law prevents naming suspects at the time of arrest to ensure fair trial proceedings.

LOS ANGELES – JUL 13: Chris Brown at Maxim Hot 100 Event at The Highlight Room on July 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

The Sun first broke news of Brown’s arrest, reporting that music producer Abe Diaw claims the singer violently attacked him without provocation at TAPE nightclub in February 2023. The alleged assault left Diaw hospitalized.

According to Diaw’s account, Brown struck him with a bottle before repeatedly punching and kicking him while he lay on the ground. The producer has since filed a massive $16 million lawsuit against the troubled performer.

Brown was touring the U.K. when the alleged incident occurred. He’s scheduled to return for his 20th anniversary Breezy Bowl tour dates in June and July.

LOS ANGELES – APR 3: Chris Brown at the iHeart Radio Music Awards 2016 Arrivals at the The Forum on April 3, 2016 in Inglewood, CA. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

This arrest adds to Brown’s lengthy history of legal troubles. In 2009, Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna.

More recently, Brown faces rape allegations from October 2024 stemming from an incident on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ yacht, detailed in Warner Bros.’ documentary Chris Brown: A History of Violence.

Brown hit back in January with a $500 million lawsuit against Warner Bros., claiming the documentary falsely portrays him as an abuser, according to People magazine.