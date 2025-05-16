Celebrity

Justin Bieber on Sean Combs: ‘not among Sean Combs’ victims’

Pop superstar Justin Bieber, 30, has finally addressed speculation about his past connection with Sean “Diddy” Combs through an official statement from his representative.

The rep tells TMZ, “Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve.”

The hip-hop mogul currently faces serious legal troubles in NYC, including five counts spanning racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs maintains his innocence and has entered a not guilty plea.

A clip on Bieber’s official YouTube channel shows the then-teenage star hanging with Combs.

In the footage, Diddy remarks, “Where we hanging out and what we doing, we can’t really disclose, but it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream.”

Combs continues, “I don’t have legal guardianship of him [Bieber], but for the next 48 hours, he’s with me,” adding, “We gonna go full buck, full crazy.”

Bieber responds, “Going crazy,” later saying, “Let’s go get some girls.”

