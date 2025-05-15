Ana de Armas breaks her silence on those Tom Cruise dating rumors

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.

Ana de Armas is dishing on her “fun” relationship with co-star Tom Cruise amid speculation the pair are dating. During an appearance on GMA she shared that she and the action star, 62, were working on “a few projects” together. [Page Six]

Someone’s a snowflake. Prince William won’t invite Harry to his coronation because of Harry’s BBC interview. [Celebitchy]

Cassie reveals just how much of a settlement she received from Sean Combs. It is a very big number. [Page Six]

OMG, his butt: Martiño Rivas in Serpientes y escaleras for Netflix. [omg blog]

Scarlett Johansson thinks Bill Murray was “humbled” by allegations against him. [Pajiba]

Charlize Theron calls this blouse and outfit. [Go Fug Yourself]

Is Teddi Mellencamp returning to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? [Reality Tea]

Katy Perry addressed being the “most hated person on the internet” while onstage. [People]

The Smurfs are to thank for new Rihanna music. [THR]

Drag legend Valentina publicly came out as transgender on her 34th birthday. [PinkNews]

Michael J. Fox is returning to acting with a guest spot on Shrinking. [Deadline]