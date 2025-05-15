Ana de Armas breaks her silence on those Tom Cruise dating rumors

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.
Ana de Armas is dishing on her “fun” relationship with co-star Tom Cruise amid speculation the pair are dating. During an appearance on GMA she shared that she and the action star, 62, were working on “a few projects” together. [Page Six]
Someone’s a snowflake. Prince William won’t invite Harry to his coronation because of Harry’s BBC interview. [Celebitchy]
Cassie reveals just how much of a settlement she received from Sean Combs. It is a very big number. [Page Six]
OMG, his butt: Martiño Rivas in Serpientes y escaleras for Netflix. [omg blog]
Scarlett Johansson thinks Bill Murray was “humbled” by allegations against him. [Pajiba]
Charlize Theron calls this blouse and outfit. [Go Fug Yourself]
Is Teddi Mellencamp returning to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? [Reality Tea]
Katy Perry addressed being the “most hated person on the internet” while onstage. [People]
The Smurfs are to thank for new Rihanna music. [THR]
Drag legend Valentina publicly came out as transgender on her 34th birthday. [PinkNews]
Michael J. Fox is returning to acting with a guest spot on Shrinking. [Deadline]
- Save $60 on the YETI M15 Tote Soft Cooler! The newest member of the YETI® Hopper® Soft Cooler family is here with the tough-as-nails Hopper® M15. Made with durable MagShield Access, the extra-wide mouth top stays open when needed, making it easier than ever to load and unload food and drink for weekend excursions. Equipped with a strip of durable and powerful ultra-strong magnets, the top seals tight and locks cold in, while the Quick-Release Buckles add an extra layer of protection. [YETI]
- Save 15% on Harry’s Men’s 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner for all hair types! Harry’s 2 in 1 shampoo and conditioner for men is a gentle yet effective shampoo and hydrating conditioner that leaves hair feeling soft, never dry. [Amazon]
- Save $60 on the Shark FlexStyle® Air Styling & Drying System. With Shark FlexStyle®, you can easily transform between a powerful, fast, no-heat-damage hair dryer, and an ultra-versatile multi-styler. [Shark]
- Save $50 on Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds featuring noise cancelling, heart rate monitor, ipx4, up to 45h battery & charging case, and they work with Apple & Android. [Amazon]
- Save $1000 on the Apple – 11-inch iPad Air M3 chip Built for Apple Intelligence Wi-Fi 128GB! [Best Buy]
- Save $5 on Banana Boat Light As Air Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 Twin Pack. SPF 50 sunscreen lotion absorbs excess oil and moisture, allowing skin to breathe. [Amazon]
- Get 77% off NordVPN’s 2-year plan + 3 extra months, from $11.59 $3.09/month! Start using NordVPN with just a few clicks: get a plan, sign up, and tap the Quick Connect button to pick the best server for your network conditions. [NordVPN]
- A Roku 65-inch TV for under $300 — onn. 65” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart Television HDR. Roku Smart TV – wirelessly stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes available across thousands of free or paid channels, conveniently presented through your own customizable home screen. [Target]
