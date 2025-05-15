Socialite Life is a lively celebrity and pop culture website that offers a daily dose of divas, drag queens, hot male celebrities, models, and all the latest celebrity news. Given that our democracy is currently in turmoil, we feel compelled to keep everyone informed about the chaotic situation the Trump administration is creating in this country.

In Democracy Watch, we’ll share a roundup of the most alarming and mostly illegal activities that the Trump administration engages in a few times a week, along with some ridiculous things that Donald Trump and co-president Elon Musk are attempting to do.

We’ll also offer some useful resources to keep you informed about current events and guide you on how you can help prevent the United States from becoming the next Russia. In the meantime, make sure to follow Socialite Life on Bluesky: @socialitelife.bsky.social.

Love this. Mexico is suing Google over how it’s labeling the Gulf of Mexico. [The Verge]

Red flag alert! In what may be the most valuable gift ever extended to the United States from a foreign government, the Trump regime is preparing to accept a super luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet from the royal family of Qatar — a gift that is to be available for use by President Donald Trump as the new Air Force One until shortly before he leaves office, at which time ownership of the plane will be transferred to the Trump presidential library foundation. [ABC News]

MAGA is not happy. Trump faces backlash from MAGA faithful over plan to accept a plane gift from Qatar. Some of the president’s most devoted supporters speak out against accepting a $400m luxury jet as the new Air Force One. Donald Trump is all too comfortable brushing aside criticism from Democrats and the “fake news media”, but when the flak over his decision to accept a $400m luxury jet from the Qatari government comes from his most devoted supporters, it might behoove the US president to listen. Ben Shapiro, the prominent rightwing commentator, led the charge on his daily podcast. “President Trump promised to drain the swamp – this is not, in fact, draining the swamp,” he said. [The Guardian]

Qatar is really buttering up Donald Trump. [Mediaite]

Reorganizations at the EPA may get rid of the agency’s fundamental program for research around the risks of toxic chemicals. Because who really benefits from that? I swear, the Trump regime is aiming to kill us all. [WIRED]

The US Energy Department says it’s rolling back long-standing efficiency standards for appliances, which advocates are calling a clear violation of the law. Continuing the Trump administration’s assault on federal water and energy efficiency programs, the department announced today what it’s calling its “largest deregulatory effort in history.” The agency is trying to rollback 47 regulations it says are “burdensome and costly,” including more than a dozen efficiency standards for appliances and battery chargers. The proposed rules target the Energy Policy and Conservation Act (EPCA), which contains an anti-backsliding provision — and that the Trump administration is seemingly trying to bypass. [The Verge]

Mediocre straight man Sean Duffy keeps blaming his failures on the exceptional gay guy in the job before him. [Queerty]

Beginning Wednesday (May 14, 2025), shipments arriving in the United States from China and Hong Kong worth less than $800 could face 54 percent tariffs. For the past decade, a tax loophole known as the de minimis exemption allowed goods worth up to $800 to enter the United States without import duties. The result was millions of packages shipped from China to the United States, as American shoppers got hooked on buying everything from flash drives to water bottles at low prices. [The New York Times – Gifted]

