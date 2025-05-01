Democracy Watch: Donald Trump’s disastrous first 100 days, Canadians go all in on anti-Trump, Pam Bondi is really bad at math, and more

Socialite Life is a lively celebrity and pop culture website that offers a daily dose of divas, drag queens, hot male celebrities, models, and all the latest celebrity news. Given that our democracy is currently in turmoil, we feel compelled to keep everyone informed about the chaotic situation the Trump administration is creating in this country.

In Democracy Watch, we’ll share a roundup of the most alarming and mostly illegal activities that the Trump administration engages in a few times a week, along with some ridiculous things that Donald Trump and co-president Elon Musk are attempting to do.

We’ll also offer some useful resources to keep you informed about current events and guide you on how you can help prevent the United States from becoming the next Russia. In the meantime, make sure to follow Socialite Life on Bluesky: @socialitelife.bsky.social.

Canadians just gave a big middle finger to Donald Trump in their election, as liberal Mark Carney is elected Prime Minister. [The New York Times – Gifted]

Elon Musk and his companies face at least $2.37 billion in legal exposure from federal investigations, litigation and regulatory oversight, according to a new report from Senate Democrats. The report attempts to put a number to Musk’s many conflicts of interest through his work with his so-called “department of government efficiency” (DOGE), warning that he may seek to use his influence to avoid legal liability. The report, which was published on Monday by Democratic members of the Senate Homeland Security Committee’s permanent subcommittee on investigations, looked at 65 actual or potential actions against Musk across 11 separate agencies. Investigators calculated the financial liabilities Musk and his companies, such as Tesla, SpaceX and Neuralink, may face in 45 of those actions. [The Guardian]

Pam Bondi says Donald Trump has saved 258 million American lives. What is Pam Bondi smoking? [Intellegencier]

Amazon may put tariff costs next to prices on its website and the White House is losing their shit over it. [BGR]

A road map of Trump’s lawless presidency. A diverse group of legal scholars flash red warning lights about the future of America. [The New York Times – Gifted]

Donald Trump has a true hard-on for Harvard. The Trump regime is ramping up its fight against Harvard, launching investigations Monday into the university and the Harvard Law Review for alleged race-based discrimination.The administration has employed a pressure campaign against the Ivy League school, coming down on the university with several actions including a $2.2 billion funding freeze and considerations to revoke its tax-exempt status and its eligibility to host foreign students. [Axios]

Donald Trump is bringing Columbus Day back! Even though it never went away. [Intelligencer]

The Trump regime is looking at plans to end a $56 million annual grant program that distributes the overdose-countering medication Narcan to first responders across the country, according to a draft proposal. A preliminary budget document, obtained by The Washington Post, reportedly calls for deep cuts to federal health programs and targets multiple addiction prevention and treatment programs, including training of community responders to administer Narcan. [The Independent]

Is Celine Dion a baby-eating Illuminati demon queen? Some very normal people say ‘yes!’ [Wonkette]

Defense secretary dismissed it as a ‘woke … Biden initiative’ despite it being a Trump achievement from his first term. Pete Hegseth, the defense secretary, has abruptly banished the Pentagon’s Women, Peace and Security program as part of his crusade against diversity and equity – dismissing it as “woke divisive/social justice/Biden initiative” despite it being a signature Donald Trump achievement from his first term. In a post on X, Hegseth wrote: “This morning, I proudly ENDED the ‘Women, Peace & Security’ (WPS) program inside the [Department of Defense]. WPS is yet another woke divisive/social justice/Biden initiative that overburdens our commanders and troops — distracting from our core task: WAR-FIGHTING.” [The Guardian]

In a brazen asshole move, President Donald Trump has fired former second gentleman Doug Emhoff from the board that oversees the Holocaust Museum. “Today, I was informed of my removal from the United States Holocaust Memorial Council,” Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a vice president, said in a statement Tuesday. “Let me be clear: Holocaust remembrance and education should never be politicized. To turn one of the worst atrocities in history into a wedge issue is dangerous — and it dishonors the memory of six million Jews murdered by Nazis that this museum was created to preserve,” he said. [NBC News]

Now we know just how far Lindsay Graham is up Donald Trump‘s ass. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has finally gone vociferously Vatican, but not in the piety, policy, or moral conviction kind of way. No, this time, he’s endorsed Donald Trump for pope. Yes, pope. Vicar of Christ. Bishop of Rome. Holy Father. Supreme Pontiff. The seat of Saint Peter, where Pope John XXIII, Pope John Paul II, and Pope Francis have stood like giants. [Advocate]

This week, the White House sank to a new low on that front, holding a first-of-its-kind “New Media Press Briefing.” Leavitt threw one of the first questions to a MAGA influencer, Arynne Wexler, who kicked things off in an appropriately MAGA fashion: “Thanks so much, Karoline—both for having us and for granting me the first question here,” Wexler said. “And I can attest to the deportations in Florida. My Uber drivers finally speak English again, so thank you for that.”

The personalities included in the first event, which is set to be a regular occurrence, reportedly included Natalie Winters from Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast and Breanna Morello, an independent journalist who previously worked for Newsmax. Also, this guy was there. The internet quickly dubbed him “MAGA Draco Malfoy.” [Gizmodo]

a MAGA influencer in today's White House briefing suggests joe Biden was responsible for rising suicide rates pic.twitter.com/bNZQ8LiNXU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2025

President Donald Trump spent nearly two minutes arguing that a Photoshopped image was real during an interview with ABC News on Tuesday. During a discussion about the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, Trump referenced a photograph of Garcia’s knuckles, which showed his real tattoos – a marijuana leaf, a smiley face, a cross, and a skull – below the letters “MS13,” which had been edited on. While the photo attempted to make the case that the symbols on Garcia’s hand were code for “MS-13,” Trump appeared to take the edited letters literally, believing that they had also been tattooed onto Garcia’s knuckles. [Mediaite]

Former Vice President Kamala Harris came out swinging Wednesday night, issuing her most blistering rebuke yet of President Donald Trump’s return to power — and slamming his tariffs strategy for creating the “greatest man-made economic crisis in modern presidential history.” Speaking at the Emerge America gala in San Francisco, Harris hit the Trump administration with a scathing indictment of its first 100 days: “Instead of an administration working to advance America’s highest ideals, we are witnessing the wholesale abandonment of those ideals.” Harris hammered Trump’s tariffs as “clearly inviting a recession,” and accused the White House of harming “workers and families by raising the cost of everyday essentials.” [Meidaite]

How You Can Help Save Democracy

Join an Indivisible group in your area. The organization strives for an inclusive democracy where everyone has a voice and challenges and replaces right-wing political agendas. Through grassroots organizing, lobbying, media campaigns, and advocacy strategies, activists pressure elected officials to support progressive values.

Check out the new Indivisible Guide: “INDIVISIBLE: A PRACTICAL GUIDE TO DEMOCRACY ON THE BRINK” — Strategies, Tactics, & Tips For How Everyday Americans Can Fight Back Together Wherever We Live