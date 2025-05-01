Quick Drag: Mistress Isabelle Brooks Takes on the S10 All Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15’s shadiest queen (and self-confessed “TMZ of Drag Race”), Mistress Isabelle Brooks is officially in her “All Stars Era.”

Even though she’s competing against some of the franchise’s fiercest queens on the tenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, she’s not holding back as she reviews the promo looks and shreds her fellow queen-testants – courtesy of her alter ego Eleanor Charles.

Eleanor rates and ranks the queens based on their promo looks from “Doin’ the Big One” to “Nasty Yuck Mouth B*itch.”