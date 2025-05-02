Nicole Scherzinger and George Clooney garner their first Tony nominations

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.

George Clooney, Nicole Scherzinger, Mia Farrow, Sadie Sink, Daniel Dae Kim, Sarah Snook, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Bob Odenkirk and Megan Hilty were among the actors who heard their names called as the top Tony Awards categories were revealed.

Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her and Maybe Happy Ending are the leading nominees for the 2025 Tony Awards, with 10 nods each. They are followed by Dead Outlaw, John Proctor Is the Villain, Sunset Blvd. and The Hills of California with seven nods each. The nominations were announced on Thursday morning (May 1). [People]

Bill Belichick defends his young girlfriend: Jordon Hudson was “simply doing her job.” [Celebitchy]

OMG, WATCH: Jessie J watches all her cringiest viral moments and recreates them. [omg blog]

Jill Sobule, whose 1995 hit “I Kissed a Girl” was a groundbreaking queer tune on the Billboard charts, has died tragically in a house fire. [Boy Culture]

Blake Lively appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers for a friendly interview to promote Another Simple Favor, and they danced around the topic of Justin Baldoni, as Lively can’t really talk about it due to the ongoing litigation. [Pajiba]

Blake Lively has hits and misses on the promo trail. [Go Fug Yourself]

Project Runway’s Christian Siriano on one of the Real Housewives star who actually pays him for clothes. [Reality Tea]

Gillian Anderson is open to a potential Ryan Coogler reboot of The X-Files. [Gizmodo]

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet get kissy courtside at the Lakers Game. [TMZ]

Robert De Niro shares his “love and support” for his daughter Airyn De Niro after she comes out as trans. [Variety]

INSTAGRAM NIBBLE

Lucas Bravo hard launches his romance with Shailene Woodley.