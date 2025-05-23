Taylor Swift is off the hook as Justin Baldoni’s team withdraws subpoena to request her to testify in Blake Lively case

Looks like Taylor Swift won’t be hitting the witness stand in the heated legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni over It Ends with Us after all.

According to People magazine, Baldoni’s attorneys have pulled back their subpoena requesting Taylor’s appearance.

A rep for Lively confirmed to the magazine that they’re “pleased” Justin’s team has “withdrawn their harassing subpoenas to Taylor Swift and her law firm.”

Blake’s spokesperson mentioned they backed Taylor’s team as they worked to “quash these inappropriate subpoenas directed to her counsel” and will “stand up for any third party unjustly harassed or threatened in the process.”

“The Baldoni and Wayfarer team have tried to put Taylor Swift, a woman who has been an inspiration for tens of millions across the globe, at the center of this case since day one,” Lively’s rep stated. “Exploiting Taylor Swift’s celebrity was the original plan in Melissa Nathan’s scenario planning document, and it continues to this day. Faced with having to justify themselves in federal court, they folded. At some point they will run out of distractions from the actual claims of sexual harassment and retaliation they are facing.”

When Taylor’s team previously addressed the subpoena drama, her rep said in a statement, “Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see ‘It Ends with Us’ until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.”

The rep added, “The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet.’ Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

Last December, Lively filed harassment charges against Baldoni with California’s Civil Rights Department. She also called him out for running a smear campaign in The New York Times. Baldoni fired back by suing the newspaper, which denied any wrongdoing.

The drama escalated when Lively sued Baldoni, leading him to counter-sue. Both stars maintain their innocence in the situation. The explosive case is scheduled to go to trial in March 2026.