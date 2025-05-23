Celebrity

Don’t worry, everyone, Kanye West is no longer antisemitic: he’s ‘done with antisemitism’

Miu von Furstenberg
3 Min Read
Kanye West Out In Los Angeles
Photo Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Controversial artist Kanye West is walking back his antisemitic remarks and seeking “forgiveness,” shortly after dropping his “Heil Hitler” track.

West shared on his X account Thursday, “I am done with antisemitism,” and “I love all people,” during a posting spree he said came after “a FaceTime with my kids” that inspired him to “wanna save the world again.” West shares four children with former spouse Kim Kardashian: 11-year-old North, nine-year-old Saint, seven-year-old Chicago, and five-year-old Psalm.

The artist has faced intense criticism for his hostile comments about Jewish people, which have escalated recently. In 2022, he posted he was going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” leading Adidas to end their partnership that had made him a billionaire. He issued a public apology then, stating it “was not my intention to offend or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.”

Kanye West MAC & Carine Roitfeld - LE BAL - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring / Summer 2013
Kanye West attends LE BAL hosted by MAC and Carine Roitfeld as part of Paris Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2013 at Hotel Salomon de Rothschild on October 2, 2012 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

His anti-Jewish rhetoric continued though, as Sarah Silverman noted, and by 2025, he boldly tweeted, “I love Hitler” and “I’m a Nazi.” He specifically added, “I’m never apologizing for my Jewish comments.”

He proceeded to sell Swastika merchandise through his online store earlier this year before dropping “Heil Hitler” and “WW3,” two songs glorifying the dictator responsible for killing millions of Jewish people, while maintaining his frequent antisemitic, racist, and sexist tirades.

Joe Rogan thought “Heil Hitler” was “kinda catchy,” at least.

Kanye West at 106 & Park Studio on April 9, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Elon Musk allowed the artist’s hate-filled posts to remain on his X platform (as he dismissed criticism for appearing to Sieg Heil at Donald Trump’s inauguration), even as observers—including Friends actor David Schwimmer—demanded he “stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate filled, ignorant bile.”

But now West claims he wants to “Share peace,” because “GOD CALLS FOR PEACE” and “The earth itself is in God’s kingdom.” He expressed remorse for past statements, writing “God forgive me for the pain I’ve caused,” and attempted reconciliation by adding, “I forgive those who have caused me pain.”

Kanye West tweets
Screenshot via Twitter
Kanye West tweets
Screenshot via Twitter

As usual, West’s attention-grabbing social media activity coincides with new music, as he released fresh track “Alive” on Thursday. The song, featuring the refrain, “I came back from the dead, now, b—h, I feel alive,” lacks the apologetic tone of his posts.

