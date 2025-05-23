Quick Drag: Mistress Isabelle Brooks Gets Shady at the AS10 Premiere

I used to dread Mondays until Mistress Isabelle Brooks started blessing us with her “Mistress Monday” videos.

She brought her alter ego Eleanor Charles out for most of press week for All Stars 10, but in this video, she serves glam and interviews her fellow queens – doling out the shade and chaos. She asks viewer-submitted questions from her Patreon fans (and, much like her, they do not hold back.)

Watch as she gets down and dirty with her fellow current castmates Irene the Alien, Tina Burner, Aja, Denali, Phoenix, Daya Betty – and, of course, Atlanta icon Nicole Paige Brooks (no relation.) She also kikis with Luxx Noir London and Lana Ja’Rae.

If you love tea and shade, don’t miss out on this video. (And do you think if I post enough of her videos, MIB would consent to an interview? Keep your fingers crossed, Drag Race fans!)