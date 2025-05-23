Quick Drag: Mistress Isabelle Brooks Gets Shady at the AS10 Premiere

I used to dread Mondays until Mistress Isabelle Brooks started blessing us with her “Mistress Monday” videos.
She brought her alter ego Eleanor Charles out for most of press week for All Stars 10, but in this video, she serves glam and interviews her fellow queens – doling out the shade and chaos. She asks viewer-submitted questions from her Patreon fans (and, much like her, they do not hold back.)
Watch as she gets down and dirty with her fellow current castmates Irene the Alien, Tina Burner, Aja, Denali, Phoenix, Daya Betty – and, of course, Atlanta icon Nicole Paige Brooks (no relation.) She also kikis with Luxx Noir London and Lana Ja’Rae.
If you love tea and shade, don’t miss out on this video. (And do you think if I post enough of her videos, MIB would consent to an interview? Keep your fingers crossed, Drag Race fans!)
Interviewing CELEBRITY ICONS at the All Stars 10 Premiere Party!
THE TRUTH ABOUT PHOENIX ALL STARS 10
The Pit Stop AS10 E03 🏁 Monét X Change & Kim Chi Play Ball! | RuPaul’s Drag Race
Marcia Marcia Marcia on Broadway 🎭 | Portrait of a Queen
Shake Those Slits! - AS10 E1 Runway Rundown
Fashion Photo RuView | Full Ep: RuPaul's Drag Race AS10 E1
The Pit Stop AS10 E02 🏁 Monét X Change & Scarlet Envy On The Dancefloor! | RuPaul’s Drag Race
I Live For This Review Show | All Stars 10 Promo Looks
SPILLING ALL STARS 10 SECRETS...
HOT DEALS
- Save $15 on the Ninja 12-Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker [Walmart]
- Save 34% on Physician’s Choice Probiotics 60 Billion CFU – 10 Strains + Organic Prebiotics [Amazon]
- Save $30 on the NutriBullet Pro 1000 Personal Blender [Kohl’s]
- Now 20% off! Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid [Amazon]
- Save $20 on the Easy Breather Pillow [Nest Bedding]
- Save 29% on the TCL Class S5-Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV [Target]
- Save $45.97 on the Carote 14 Pcs Knife Set with Wooden Block Stainless Steel Knives with Ergonomic Handle [Walmart ]
- Save 25% on Clinique Even Better Clinical Brightening Moisturizer With Salicylic Acid, Glucosamine + Vitamin C | Hydrating + Dark Spot Reducing [Amazon]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.