CelebritySLViral Video

Tom Cruise has a very unique way of eating popcorn

Miu von Furstenberg
3 Min Read
Tom Cruise New York Premiere Of 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' - Outside Arrivals
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Tom Cruise isn’t just a movie star – he’s quite the character in real life, and that’s putting it mildly. But let’s focus on something more specific: his unique approach to snacking. A viral video recently surfaced showing Cruise’s interesting popcorn-eating technique at a film event, and people can’t stop talking about it.

When it comes to popcorn consumption, Cruise brings his signature intensity. He grabs a small handful, shakes it around in his closed fist like he’s about to roll dice at a casino, then launches it into his mouth with surprising force.

At one point, his seemingly jittery energy causes him to spill some kernels on the theater floor. It’s unclear whether he’s nervous, naturally intense, or if this is just his standard snacking style (imagine watching him tackle a whole rotisserie chicken with that same energy).

Social media had plenty to say about it. One commenter observed, “He’s eating it like any other middle-aged dad!” Another chimed in with “All dads do this. Also with peanuts.” Looking at it from that angle, it makes sense – we’ve all seen people at parties handling mixed nuts in a similar way. Still, there’s something about Cruise’s popcorn technique that feels particularly energetic.

Read

All Stars 10 party
Quick Drag: Mistress Isabelle Brooks Gets Shady at the AS10 Premiere
DeJa Skye
Quick Drag: DeJa Skye Channels Her Inner Phoenix

The story got even better when Cruise addressed it himself on The Pat McAfee Show on May 21, 2025. Co-host Darius Butler confronted him directly, saying, “I’ve never seen anybody eat popcorn like this. Are you actually eating popcorn, or are you full of s**t right here, TC? I’ve got to know (via YouTube).”

Cruise responded with a laugh, saying, “Man, I’m eating popcorn. They know when I’m going to these movies and I’m watching, I’m eating popcorn.” Notably, he didn’t comment on his distinctive eating method.

After the interview wrapped, the show’s hosts had fun recreating Cruise’s popcorn technique while discussing the segment. It seems his quirky snacking style is bringing people together rather than dividing them. And honestly, watching him get excited about popcorn is way more entertaining than that time he had to eat chocolate cake for three days straight while filming The Outsiders until he got sick.

LINK LOVE

HOT DEALS

Save $15 on the Ninja 12-Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker
  • Save $15 on the Ninja 12-Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker [Walmart]
  • Save 34% on Physician’s Choice Probiotics 60 Billion CFU – 10 Strains + Organic Prebiotics [Amazon]
  • Save $30 on the NutriBullet Pro 1000 Personal Blender [Kohl’s]
  • Now 20% off! Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid [Amazon]
  • Save $20 on the Easy Breather Pillow [Nest Bedding]
  • Save 29% on the TCL Class S5-Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV [Target]
  • Save $45.97 on the Carote 14 Pcs Knife Set with Wooden Block Stainless Steel Knives with Ergonomic Handle [Walmart ]
  • Save 25% on Clinique Even Better Clinical Brightening Moisturizer With Salicylic Acid, Glucosamine + Vitamin C | Hydrating + Dark Spot Reducing [Amazon]

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

TRENDING ON SL

Celeb Snaps: Alexander Skarsgård, Shia LaBeouf, Paul Mescal, Lucien Laviscount, and moreCeleb Snaps: Alexander Skarsgård, Shia LaBeouf, Paul Mescal, Lucien Laviscount, and more
Theo James, Joshua Uduma, Cooper Koch, Wonho, and more Insta SnapsTheo James, Joshua Uduma, Cooper Koch, Wonho, and more Insta Snaps
Cooper Koch strips down to his underwear for Calvin Klein in hot new campaignCooper Koch strips down to his underwear for Calvin Klein in hot new campaign

DEMOCRACY WATCH

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article All Stars 10 party Quick Drag: Mistress Isabelle Brooks Gets Shady at the AS10 Premiere
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
Sale Ring Battery Doorbell, Head-to-Toe Video, Live View with Two-Way Talk, and Motion Detection & Alerts (2024 release), Satin Nickel
Ring Battery Doorbell, Head-to-Toe Video, Live View with Two-Way Talk, and Motion Detection & Alerts (2024 release), Satin Nickel
Amazon Prime
$99.99 $54.99
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-05-23 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

READ MORE