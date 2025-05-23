Tom Cruise has a very unique way of eating popcorn

Tom Cruise isn’t just a movie star – he’s quite the character in real life, and that’s putting it mildly. But let’s focus on something more specific: his unique approach to snacking. A viral video recently surfaced showing Cruise’s interesting popcorn-eating technique at a film event, and people can’t stop talking about it.

When it comes to popcorn consumption, Cruise brings his signature intensity. He grabs a small handful, shakes it around in his closed fist like he’s about to roll dice at a casino, then launches it into his mouth with surprising force.

At one point, his seemingly jittery energy causes him to spill some kernels on the theater floor. It’s unclear whether he’s nervous, naturally intense, or if this is just his standard snacking style (imagine watching him tackle a whole rotisserie chicken with that same energy).

To add onto the Tom/popcorn lore: I need y’all to realize THIS is how he eats popcorn pic.twitter.com/TZ9UT3xcxb — Seif 🇵🇸 (@seifwtf) May 19, 2025

Social media had plenty to say about it. One commenter observed, “He’s eating it like any other middle-aged dad!” Another chimed in with “All dads do this. Also with peanuts.” Looking at it from that angle, it makes sense – we’ve all seen people at parties handling mixed nuts in a similar way. Still, there’s something about Cruise’s popcorn technique that feels particularly energetic.

The story got even better when Cruise addressed it himself on The Pat McAfee Show on May 21, 2025. Co-host Darius Butler confronted him directly, saying, “I’ve never seen anybody eat popcorn like this. Are you actually eating popcorn, or are you full of s**t right here, TC? I’ve got to know (via YouTube).”

Cruise responded with a laugh, saying, “Man, I’m eating popcorn. They know when I’m going to these movies and I’m watching, I’m eating popcorn.” Notably, he didn’t comment on his distinctive eating method.

After the interview wrapped, the show’s hosts had fun recreating Cruise’s popcorn technique while discussing the segment. It seems his quirky snacking style is bringing people together rather than dividing them. And honestly, watching him get excited about popcorn is way more entertaining than that time he had to eat chocolate cake for three days straight while filming The Outsiders until he got sick.