Celeb Snaps: Adam Lambert, Ryan Phillippe, Cory Michael Smith, Pedro Pascal, and more

Ayo Edebiri and Nick Kroll at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s ‘Big Mouth’ Season 8 – The Final Season at the Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 22, 2025.
'The Traitors' star Dylan Efron celebrated the launch of Wasa's first-ever lightly flavored, round crispbread— Crisp Creations — on May 21, 2025 – by attending Wasa Camp Crunch on Governors Island in New York City.
Dylan Efron ('The Traitors' winner!) attended Wasa Camp Crunch on Governors Island in New York City on May 21, 2025 to celebrate the brand's first-ever lightly flavored, round crispbread— Crisp Creations — participating in a variety of traditional camp games with a crunchy twist.
'The Traitors' winner Dylan Efron caught snacking at Wasa Camp Crunch on Governors Island in New York City on May 21, 2025 – a nostalgic summer camp experience that brought to life the extra-large, round shape, and satisfying crunch of Wasa's new Crisp Creations crackers.
Buchanan’s Whisky was proud to join Rauw Alejandro to celebrate his newly released album ‘Cosa Nuestra’ and his accompanying world tour at Barclays Center on May 21st.
Miley Cyrus outside the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ show studios in Los Angeles, CA on May 22, 2025.
Cleveland, OH – Nate Smith treats Cleveland fans to Busch Country: One Night Only set and plenty of cold, smooth Busch Light.
Cleveland, OH – Nate Smith teams up with Busch Light to bring the unforgettable concert series, Busch Country: One Night Only, to Cleveland.
Josh O’Connor was spotted on day 10 of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2025.
Viola Davis wore a custom Gucci draped silk chiffon sleeveless gown with a deep V-neckline, and a structured lace bustier on the “The Mastermind” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2025, in Cannes, France.
Gillian Anderson at the 78th Cannes Film Festival ‘Mastermind’ premiere on May 23, 2025.
Elle Fanning at the 78th Cannes Film Festival ‘Mastermind’ premiere on May 23, 2025.
Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas at the world premiere of ‘From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina’ at Cineworld Leicester Square on May 22, 2025.
Norman Reedus at the world premiere of ‘From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina’ at Cineworld Leicester Square on May 22, 2025.
Pedro Pascal at the world premiere of ‘From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina’ at Cineworld Leicester Square on May 22, 2025.
Jason Schwartzman at the HBO Original Film’s ‘Mountainhead’ world premiere held at the MOMA on May 22, 2025.
Ramy Youssef at the HBO Original Film’s ‘Mountainhead’ world premiere held at the MOMA on May 22, 2025.
Cory Michael Smith at the HBO Original Film’s ‘Mountainhead’ world premiere held at the MOMA on May 22, 2025.
Tom Brady attended the CardVault by Tom Brady grand opening on May 22, 2025.
John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon, and Roger Taylor attend amfAR’s Cinema Against Aids Gala during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2025.
Coleman Domingo attended amfAR’s Cinema Against Aids Gala during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2025.
Chris Appleton attended amfAR’s Cinema Against Aids Gala during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2025.
Teri Hatcher attends amfAR’s Cinema Against Aids Gala during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2025.
Adam Lambert attended amfAR’s Cinema Against Aids Gala during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2025.
