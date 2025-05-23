Celeb Snaps: Adam Lambert, Ryan Phillippe, Cory Michael Smith, Pedro Pascal, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Ayo Edebiri and Nick Kroll at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s ‘Big Mouth’ Season 8 – The Final Season at the Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

‘The Traitors’ star Dylan Efron celebrated the launch of Wasa’s first-ever lightly flavored, round crispbread— Crisp Creations — on May 21, 2025 – by attending Wasa Camp Crunch on Governors Island in New York City, kicking off a summer of snacking with a bold and crunchy twist. Wasa’s new Crisp Creations crispbreads are crackers with a modern take—lightly flavored, extra-large, and satisfyingly crunchy, available in Cinnamon and Sesame & Sea Salt. (Photo Courtesy: Wasa®)

Photo Courtesy: Wasa®

Photo Courtesy: Wasa®

Dylan Efron (‘The Traitors’ winner!) attended Wasa Camp Crunch on Governors Island in New York City on May 21, 2025 to celebrate the brand’s first-ever lightly flavored, round crispbread— Crisp Creations — participating in a variety of traditional camp games with a crunchy twist. Wasa’s new Crisp Creations crispbreads are crackers with a modern take—lightly flavored, extra-large, and satisfyingly crunchy, available in Cinnamon and Sesame & Sea Salt. (Photo Courtesy: Wasa®)

Photo Courtesy: Wasa®

‘The Traitors’ winner Dylan Efron caught snacking at Wasa Camp Crunch on Governors Island in New York City on May 21, 2025 – a nostalgic summer camp experience that brought to life the extra-large, round shape, and satisfying crunch of Wasa’s new Crisp Creations crackers. Wasa’s new Crisp Creations crispbreads are crackers with a modern take—lightly flavored, extra-large, and satisfyingly crunchy, available in Cinnamon and Sesame & Sea Salt. (Photo Courtesy: Wasa®)

Photo Courtesy: Wasa®

Tom Brady attended the CardVault by Tom Brady grand opening on May 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Matt Agudo/INSTARimages.com

Buchanan’s Whisky was proud to join Rauw Alejandro to celebrate his newly released album ‘Cosa Nuestra’ and his accompanying world tour at Barclays Center on May 21st.

Photo credit: Marco Perretta

Photo credit: Marco Perretta

Miley Cyrus outside the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ show studios in Los Angeles, CA on May 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: RB/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Cleveland, OH – Nate Smith treats Cleveland fans to Busch Country: One Night Only set and plenty of cold, smooth Busch Light.

Photo courtesy of Busch Light

Cleveland, OH – Nate Smith teams up with Busch Light to bring the unforgettable concert series, Busch Country: One Night Only, to Cleveland.

Photo courtesy of Busch Light

Josh O’Connor was spotted on day 10 of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: Simone Comi/IPA/INSTARimages

Viola Davis wore a custom Gucci draped silk chiffon sleeveless gown with a deep V-neckline, and a structured lace bustier on the “The Mastermind” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2025, in Cannes, France.

Photo Courtesy of Gucci/Getty Images

Gillian Anderson at the 78th Cannes Film Festival ‘Mastermind’ premiere on May 23, 2025.

CePhoto Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Elle Fanning at the 78th Cannes Film Festival ‘Mastermind’ premiere on May 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas at the world premiere of ‘From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina’ at Cineworld Leicester Square on May 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Cat Morley/Future Image/Cover Images

Norman Reedus at the world premiere of ‘From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina’ at Cineworld Leicester Square on May 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Cat Morley/Future Image/Cover Images

Pedro Pascal at the world premiere of ‘From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina’ at Cineworld Leicester Square on May 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Cat Morley/Future Image/Cover Images

Jason Schwartzman at the HBO Original Film’s ‘Mountainhead’ world premiere held at the MOMA on May 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Ramy Youssef at the HBO Original Film’s ‘Mountainhead’ world premiere held at the MOMA on May 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Cory Michael Smith at the HBO Original Film’s ‘Mountainhead’ world premiere held at the MOMA on May 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon, and Roger Taylor attend amfAR’s Cinema Against Aids Gala during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Coleman Domingo attended amfAR’s Cinema Against Aids Gala during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Chris Appleton attended amfAR’s Cinema Against Aids Gala during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Teri Hatcher attends amfAR’s Cinema Against Aids Gala during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Adam Lambert attended amfAR’s Cinema Against Aids Gala during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages