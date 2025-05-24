Authorities called after Britney Spears lit a cigarette on a LAX-bound flight, she explains

Pop sensation Britney Spears had a run-in with law enforcement at LAX on Thursday after allegedly lighting up a cigarette during her private jet flight from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to multiple sources who spoke with TMZ.

The “Toxic” hitmaker, 43, reportedly sparked up mid-flight, causing the flight crew to become alarmed. When staff ordered her to extinguish the cigarette, she complied but was described as being “difficult” during the interaction.

Upon landing at LAX, police were waiting on the tarmac to address the incident. After giving Spears a warning about her behavior, authorities allowed her to leave the scene.

Britney Spears at the press conference for the season finale of Fox’s “The X Factor” at CBS Televison City, Los Angeles. December 17, 2012 IN Los Angeles, CA/ Picture: Paul Smith / Featureflash

When reached for comment about the alleged incident, a representative from JSX, the private aviation company that operated Spears’ flight, told the Daily Mail they had “no comment regarding the alleged events described.”

The incident comes after Spears announced on Instagram last December that she planned to relocate to Mexico, citing issues with paparazzi treatment.

“It really kind of hurts my feelings,” she said in an Instagram video. “The paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing, like a white Jason mask. It doesn’t even look like me.”

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

However, shortly after her announcement, it was confirmed that Spears hadn’t actually moved.

Since being freed from her 13-year conservatorship in 2021, Spears has maintained an active social media presence, regularly sharing dance videos, sometimes in revealing outfits.

The following day, Britney took to social media to explain what happened during the flight:

“Me yesterday !!! It’s actually incredibly funny !!! Some planes I’ve been on you can’t smoke mostly but this one was different because the drink holders were on outside of seat !!! Confession it was my first time drinking VODKA!!! I swear I felt so SMART,” she captioned an Instagram video of her sitting in a plane and holding up a bottle.

“I was like wow what the heck is in there!!! I felt so clear and smart!!! And said I want a cigarette so bad !!! My friend put it in my mouth and lit it up for me so I was like OH SO THIS IS A PLANE WHERE YOU CAN SMOKE!!! I do so apologize to anyone I offended but the flight attendants always make sure I’m way at the back of plane anyways!! I thought officials greeted me as support and I was like WOW I feel special!!! I’ve never been to an international airport!!! Am I famous or something???” she added.

She continued, “The flight attendant called officials because I smoked a cigarette!!! And embarrass me which jeez I thought was kinda much but she didn’t like me the moment I got on plane!!! Nobody was on the plane for first 20 minutes and she wouldn’t let me get out of my seat I wanted to stand up!!! She acted so weird about making sure I sat down and it was weird!!! I didn’t like the way she put the seatbelt on me and invaded my space!!! Oh well you guys like my flower choker??? B tiny is coming soon and that’s something we have added!!! It’s honestly adorable!!!”