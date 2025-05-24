Quick Drag: Raja and Raven Play Ball

While Raven and Raja might not know much about sports, they do know fashion and on the latest episode of Fashion Photo Ruview, the duo turns their attention to the college basketball player drag makeover challenge on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.
Raja says she hates makeovers (especially after she ended up in the bottom two after hers on season three) but she doles out a treasured “shoot” this week (which is honestly well-deserved.)
Find out who gets the rest of the toots and boots – and make sure to get an eyeful of Raven, who looks absolutely amazing this week. She gets my “shoot” this week.
Fashion Photo RuView | Full Ep: RuPaul's Drag Race AS10 E3 | "Drag Family Resemblance"
