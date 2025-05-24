5 Amazon deals you can’t miss from Sonos, Puma, Rest, and more

Calling all bargain hunters, deal diggers, and price slashers! Are you ready to embark on a thrilling adventure into the world of Amazon savings? Look no further because here at Socialite Life, we’re your one-stop shop for unearthing the hottest weekly deals the retail giant offers.

Every week, we meticulously scour the vast Amazon landscape, sifting through mountains of products to bring you the crème de la crème of discounted gems. From techie treasures to fashion finds, homeware heroes to kitchen must-haves, your shopping cart will overflow with incredible savings before you can say, “Alexa, add to cart!”

Join us each week as we unveil the latest and most incredible Amazon deals, helping you transform your shopping sprees into strategic savings sprees.

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

Check out this week’s Featured Amazon Deals

Sale PUMA Mens Club 5v5 Sneaker, Warm White-Putty-Team Regal Red-Clyde Royal, 8 TIMELESS DESIGN: Inspired by terrace culture, the PUMA Club 5v5 combines beloved soccer DNA with a modern court silhouette for a look that's casual yet refined.

ENHANCED TECHNOLOGY: Utilizes PUMA's SoftFoam+, a step-in comfort sockliner designed to provide soft cushioning thanks to its extra thick heel.

EYE-CATCHING: Coated leather and synthetic leather upper with soccer-inspired stitching lines. Features stitched PUMA Formstrip on the medial and lateral sides...

Sale Clinique SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Fluid For Face | Safe for Sensitive Skin, 1 Fl Oz MINERAL FACE SUNSCREEN SPF 50: Ultra-lightweight UVA/UVB face protection is comfortable to wear and safe for sensitive skin.

VIRTUALLY INVISIBLE: Mineral Sunscreen is virtually invisible on all skin tones. Blends easily into skin.

FOR KIDS, TOO: Pediatrician-tested facial sunscreen lotion is safe to use on children ages 6 months and up.

Sale Amazon Fire TV Stick HD (newest model), free and live TV, Alexa Voice Remote, smart home controls, HD streaming Stream in Full HD - Enjoy fast, affordable streaming in Full HD, and control it all with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Great for first-time streaming - Streaming has never been easier with access to over 300,000 free movies and TV episodes from ad-supported streaming apps like...

Press and ask Alexa - Use your voice to easily search and launch shows across multiple apps.

Sale Sonos Roam 2 - White - Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Precision-engineered drivers produce size-defying clarity and bass

Ultra compact and lightweight so you can bring Sonos sound anywhere

Durable, IP67 waterproof and dustproof, and ready for outdoor adventures

Sale REST® Evercool® Cooling Comforter, King/Cali King, Blanket for Hot Sleepers, All Season Bedding to Keep Cool for Night Sweats, Breathable Lightweight Blanket, 106x90 Inches, Cool Gray Award-Winning Cool Tech: Evercool Comforter won Good Housekeeping’s 2023 and 2024 “Best Bedding Award” thanks to its high quality, proprietary cooling...

Lightweight Coziness: The hypoallergenic blend of Sorona and Tencel filling ensures cloud-like fluffiness and balanced coolness; Unparalleled breathability and...

Dreamlike Softness: Fall in love at first touch with the supple and sensitive skin-friendly Evercool fabric that’s buttery smooth; Lightweight yet densely...

Plus, one thing we love (That Might Not Be on Sale)

HOT DEALS Save $15 on the Ninja 12-Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker [Walmart]

Save 34% on Physician’s Choice Probiotics 60 Billion CFU – 10 Strains + Organic Prebiotics [Amazon]

Save $30 on the NutriBullet Pro 1000 Personal Blender [Kohl’s]

Now 20% off! Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid [Amazon]

Save $20 on the Easy Breather Pillow [Nest Bedding]

Save 29% on the TCL Class S5-Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV [Target]

Save $45.97 on the Carote 14 Pcs Knife Set with Wooden Block Stainless Steel Knives with Ergonomic Handle [Walmart ]

Save 25% on Clinique Even Better Clinical Brightening Moisturizer With Salicylic Acid, Glucosamine + Vitamin C | Hydrating + Dark Spot Reducing [Amazon]

