The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Alexander Skarsgård, Elsa Hosk, Zhang Linghe, and more

Are you curious to know who rocked the fashion scene this past week? Prepare for some serious style inspiration as we unveil the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week! We’ve got Alexander Skarsgård, Elsa Hosk, Zhang Linghe, and more!
These stars have set the fashion bar high, from red carpets to casual outings.
Get ready to be dazzled by their stylish outfits and flawless fashion sense! Now is the perfect moment to take notes and infuse your wardrobe with celebrity glamour.
Find out who made the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week list (featured in no particular order)!
Pedro Pascal in Calvin Klein at the ‘Eddington’ Photocall during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2025.
Elle Fanning in Armani Privé at the 78th Cannes Film Festival ‘Affeksjonsverdi’ (Sentimental Value) premiere on May 21, 2025.
Colman Domingo in Valentino at amfAR’s Cinema Against Aids Gala during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2025.
Zhang Linghe in Gucci at the Kering Women in Motion Awards during the Cannes Film Festival 2025 on May 18, 2025.
Isabelle Huppert in Balenciaga at the Kering Women in Motion Awards during the Cannes Film Festival 2025 on May 18, 2025.
Scarlett Johansson in Prada at the ‘A Private Life (Vie Privèe)’ premiere during 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2025.
Paul Mescal wore a custom Gucci double-breasted suit with black grosgrain tuxedo details, a black shirt with necktie details and black leather boots on the “The History of Sound” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21st, 2025 in Cannes, France.
Elsa Hosk in Valentino attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival 2025 ‘Resurrection’ premiere on May 22, 2025.
Alexander Skarsgard in Saint Laurent at the 78th Cannes Film Festival ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ premiere on May 18, 2025.
