Quick Drag: Jump Back in Time with the All Stars

Take a trip down Drag Race memory lane with the queens of All Stars season 10.

The queens take us all the way back to the filter-ific first season and react to some of the show’s most memorable moments – including Shannel’s self-elimination in season one, Morgan and Mystique’s fight, Phoenix and India’s wigged-out meeting, and lots and lots of memorable Snatch Game moments.

And can we talk about how fabulous everyone looks? These queens definitely put the dazzle into a winning All Stars season.