Celeb Snaps: Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley, Adam Lambert, Aubrey Plaza, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Jane Fonda attended 78th Cannes Film Festival L’Oréal Paris’ Lights on Women’s Worth Award on May 23, 2025.
Gillian Anderson attended 78th Cannes Film Festival L’Oréal Paris’ Lights on Women’s Worth Award on May 23, 2025.
Viola Davis attended 78th Cannes Film Festival L’Oréal Paris’ Lights on Women’s Worth Award on May 23, 2025.
Sam Pinkleton, Andrew Durand, Darren Criss and Cole Escola attend the 78th Annual Tony Awards Nominees Luncheon Presented by Cunard at The Rainbow Room on May 19, 2025 in New York City.
Jonathan Groff attends the 78th Annual Tony Awards Nominees Luncheon Presented by Cunard at The Rainbow Room on May 19, 2025 in New York City.
Nicole Scherzinger attends the 78th Annual Tony Awards Nominees Luncheon Presented by Cunard at The Rainbow Room on May 19, 2025 in New York City.
Sadie Sink attends the 78th Annual Tony Awards Nominees Luncheon Presented by Cunard at The Rainbow Room on May 19, 2025 in New York City.
George Clooney and Harvey Fierstein attend the 78th Annual Tony Awards Nominees Luncheon Presented by Cunard at The Rainbow Room on May 19, 2025 in New York City.
Sadie Sink, Mia Farrow and Fina Strazza attend the 78th Annual Tony Awards Nominees Luncheon Presented by Cunard at The Rainbow Room on May 19, 2025 in New York City.
Cole Escola attends the 78th Annual Tony Awards Nominees Luncheon Presented by Cunard at The Rainbow Room on May 19, 2025 in New York City.
Jeremy Jordan, Jonathan Groff, Joy Woods, Conrad Ricamora and Darren Criss attend the 78th Annual Tony Awards Nominees Luncheon Presented by Cunard at The Rainbow Room on May 19, 2025 in New York City.
Megan Hilty attends the 78th Annual Tony Awards Nominees Luncheon Presented by Cunard at The Rainbow Room on May 19, 2025 in New York City.
Tom Francis and Louis McCartney attend the 78th Annual Tony Awards Nominees Luncheon Presented by Cunard at The Rainbow Room on May 19, 2025 in New York City.
Tom Francis and Jon Michael Hill attend the 78th Annual Tony Awards Nominees Luncheon Presented by Cunard at The Rainbow Room on May 19, 2025 in New York City.
Josh O’Connor at the ‘The Mastermind’ photocall during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2025.
Simone Ashley at the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2025.
Cate Blanchett at the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2025.
Halle Berry at the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2025.
Elle Fanning at the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2025.
Halle Berry and Jeremy Strong at the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2025.
Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, and Charlie Day attended the ‘Honey Don’t!’ premiere during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2025.
Adam Lambert at the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2025.
Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley at the opening dinner of the Valentino and Giancarlo Giammetti Foundation’s ‘Orizzonti Rosso/Red Horizons’ exhibition at the PM23 Cultural Center on May 24, 2025.
