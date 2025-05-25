Celeb Snaps: Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley, Adam Lambert, Aubrey Plaza, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Jane Fonda attended 78th Cannes Film Festival L’Oréal Paris’ Lights on Women’s Worth Award on May 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: Julien Reynaud/APS-Medias/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Gillian Anderson attended 78th Cannes Film Festival L’Oréal Paris’ Lights on Women’s Worth Award on May 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: Julien Reynaud/APS-Medias/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Viola Davis attended 78th Cannes Film Festival L’Oréal Paris’ Lights on Women’s Worth Award on May 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: Julien Reynaud/APS-Medias/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Sam Pinkleton, Andrew Durand, Darren Criss and Cole Escola attend the 78th Annual Tony Awards Nominees Luncheon Presented by Cunard at The Rainbow Room on May 19, 2025 in New York City.

Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Jonathan Groff attends the 78th Annual Tony Awards Nominees Luncheon Presented by Cunard at The Rainbow Room on May 19, 2025 in New York City.

Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Nicole Scherzinger attends the 78th Annual Tony Awards Nominees Luncheon Presented by Cunard at The Rainbow Room on May 19, 2025 in New York City.

Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Sadie Sink attends the 78th Annual Tony Awards Nominees Luncheon Presented by Cunard at The Rainbow Room on May 19, 2025 in New York City.

Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

George Clooney and Harvey Fierstein attend the 78th Annual Tony Awards Nominees Luncheon Presented by Cunard at The Rainbow Room on May 19, 2025 in New York City.

Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Sadie Sink, Mia Farrow and Fina Strazza attend the 78th Annual Tony Awards Nominees Luncheon Presented by Cunard at The Rainbow Room on May 19, 2025 in New York City.

Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Cole Escola attends the 78th Annual Tony Awards Nominees Luncheon Presented by Cunard at The Rainbow Room on May 19, 2025 in New York City.

Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Jeremy Jordan, Jonathan Groff, Joy Woods, Conrad Ricamora and Darren Criss attend the 78th Annual Tony Awards Nominees Luncheon Presented by Cunard at The Rainbow Room on May 19, 2025 in New York City.

Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Megan Hilty attends the 78th Annual Tony Awards Nominees Luncheon Presented by Cunard at The Rainbow Room on May 19, 2025 in New York City.

Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Tom Francis and Louis McCartney attend the 78th Annual Tony Awards Nominees Luncheon Presented by Cunard at The Rainbow Room on May 19, 2025 in New York City.

Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Tom Francis and Jon Michael Hill attend the 78th Annual Tony Awards Nominees Luncheon Presented by Cunard at The Rainbow Room on May 19, 2025 in New York City.

Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Josh O’Connor at the ‘The Mastermind’ photocall during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2025.

hoto Credit: Terenghi/IPA/INSTARimages

Simone Ashley at the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Cate Blanchett at the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Halle Berry at the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Elle Fanning at the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jerome Domine/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Halle Berry and Jeremy Strong at the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Terence Baelen/Starface Photo/Cover Images

Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, and Charlie Day attended the ‘Honey Don’t!’ premiere during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Adam Lambert at the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jerome Domine/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley at the opening dinner of the Valentino and Giancarlo Giammetti Foundation’s ‘Orizzonti Rosso/Red Horizons’ exhibition at the PM23 Cultural Center on May 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images