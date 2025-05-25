Luke Evans, Fran Tomas, Bad Bunny, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Yoshi Sudarso, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of these easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male stars and their hottest Instagram photos or videos from the past week.
This week, we have Luke Evans, Fran Tomas, Bad Bunny, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Yoshi Sudarso, and more hot celebrity Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, momentarily, allow us to be a little superficial, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Max Parker visits LA.
Hello, Pietro Boselli.
Sam Asghari works it out.
Bruno Alcantara for So Gay.
Chris Salvatore is 40!
Michael Cimino gets his fragrance on.
Alexander Torres is all about peace.
José Condessa for SOLO magazine.
Benito Skinner celebrates.
Rodrigo Negrini chills.
Mark Romain and his blue tuxedo.
Derek Yates gets his flex on.
Cristiano Ronaldo and his undies.
Dr. Evan Antin flexes.
Kit Williamson, in a towel.
A Yoshi Sudarso photo dump.
Nicholas Alexander Chavez for Cosmo.
A Bad Bunny treat.
Luke Evans and Fran Tomas model their swimwear.
