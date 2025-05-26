Eye Candy

Male Model Monday: Maverick McConnell, Kovacs Mate, David Gandy, and more

Miu von Furstenberg
1 Min Read
MMM 05262025
Photo by mavericksmanner/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week, we bring you photos of Maverick McConnell, Kovacs Mate, David Gandy, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

We can always rely on Hunter McVey for a selfie.

Read

Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley, And Damian Hurley At The 'Orizzonti Rosso/Red Horizons' Opening Dinner
Celeb Snaps: Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley, Adam Lambert, Aubrey Plaza, and more
Alexander Skarsgård, Elsa Hosk, Zhang Linghe
The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Alexander Skarsgård, Elsa Hosk, Zhang Linghe, and more

Stefano Tomadini for Behind the Blinds.

Steven Kelly enjoys island life.

Alex Viera is on the court.

Gage Gomez preps.

Trevor Bell is flexing.

Read

78th Cannes Film Festival 2025 - amfAR Gala
Celeb Snaps: Adam Lambert, Ryan Phillippe, Cory Michael Smith, Pedro Pascal, and more
Manuel Kornisiuk
Meet Instagram Hottie Manuel Kornisiuk

A Marlon Teixeira photo shoot.

Alejandro Carrascosa in leather.

A Guy Webster photo dump.

David Gandy lounges.

Kovacs Mate and a mirror.

Read

Los Angeles 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' ATAS Event
Celeb Snaps: Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Cooper Koch, Jin, Alyson Hannigan, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and more
Jennifer Lopez heading to a Broadway event in New York City
Celeb Snaps: Jennifer Lopez, Jodie Foster, Prince William, Princess Catherine, and more

Maverick McConnell takes a selfie.

LINK LOVE

HOT DEALS

Save $15 on the Ninja 12-Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker
  • Save $15 on the Ninja 12-Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker [Walmart]
  • Save 34% on Physician’s Choice Probiotics 60 Billion CFU – 10 Strains + Organic Prebiotics [Amazon]
  • Save $30 on the NutriBullet Pro 1000 Personal Blender [Kohl’s]
  • Now 20% off! Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid [Amazon]
  • Save $20 on the Easy Breather Pillow [Nest Bedding]
  • Save 29% on the TCL Class S5-Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV [Target]
  • Save $45.97 on the Carote 14 Pcs Knife Set with Wooden Block Stainless Steel Knives with Ergonomic Handle [Walmart ]
  • Save 25% on Clinique Even Better Clinical Brightening Moisturizer With Salicylic Acid, Glucosamine + Vitamin C | Hydrating + Dark Spot Reducing [Amazon]

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

TRENDING ON SL

Luke Evans, Fran Tomas, Bad Bunny, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Yoshi Sudarso, and more Insta SnapsLuke Evans, Fran Tomas, Bad Bunny, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Yoshi Sudarso, and more Insta Snaps
Theo James, Joshua Uduma, Cooper Koch, Wonho, and more Insta SnapsTheo James, Joshua Uduma, Cooper Koch, Wonho, and more Insta Snaps
Chappell Roan addresses 'villain' label: 'Standing up for myself is essential for my career'Chappell Roan addresses 'villain' label: 'Standing up for myself is essential for my career'

DEMOCRACY WATCH

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Luke Evans and Fran Tomas Luke Evans, Fran Tomas, Bad Bunny, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Yoshi Sudarso, and more Insta Snaps
Next Article Pedro Pascal World pemiere of 'From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina' Pedro Pascal has gone viral for calling himself ‘a lazy 50-year-old bougie bitch’
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
Sale Ring Battery Doorbell, Head-to-Toe Video, Live View with Two-Way Talk, and Motion Detection & Alerts (2024 release), Satin Nickel
Ring Battery Doorbell, Head-to-Toe Video, Live View with Two-Way Talk, and Motion Detection & Alerts (2024 release), Satin Nickel
Amazon Prime
$99.99 $54.99
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-05-26 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

READ MORE