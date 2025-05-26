Pedro Pascal has gone viral for calling himself ‘a lazy 50-year-old bougie bitch’

From his viral coffee order that broke the internet to that memorable kiss with Alexander Skarsgård at Cannes Film Festival, Pedro Pascal keeps giving fans new reasons to adore him. The latest addition to this list has social media buzzing once again.

During his appearance at the “Ballerina” premiere in London on May 22, the “Last of Us” star caught everyone’s attention with a hilarious response that quickly went viral.

A TikTok video shows Pascal walking up the IMAX theater stairs to find his seat alongside musical artist Seán Seraphim.

When Seraphim apparently asked Pascal if he wanted to hang out with him and his housemates, the Chilean-American actor playfully responded, “Hell no! I am a lazy 50-year-old bougie bitch!”

The comment section on TikTok was filled with fans praising Pascal’s candid response.

“I said it once, I’ll say it again, Pedro is so real for this 🤣,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Hang with him and his housemates? While Pedro could literally be chilling peacefully, yeah I understand him 😂.”

“Same here, Pedro. Same here,” someone else added while another user called Pascal “such a vibe.”

Earlier this month, Pascal made headlines again when he rocked a sleeveless black muscle tank top at the Eddington premiere during the 78th Cannes Film Festival. His toned arms sparked a frenzy of thirsty tweets on X, formerly Twitter.

And because Pedro is the most adorable man on the planet, here is another video of the actor that has gone viral. A video of Pedro Pascal pretending to lick a light-up rainbow pole.

Pedro Pascal on his last day on the set of ‘THE LAST OF US’ pic.twitter.com/GOEBu9oq6K — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 19, 2025