Pedro Pascal explains his very highly caffeinated coffee order

Miu von Furstenberg
3 Min Read
Pedro Pascal Los Angeles Season 2 premiere of 'The Last of Us'
Photo Credit: Faye's Vision/Cover Images

Pedro Pascal is finally addressing the unexpected attention his distinctive coffee order received after going viral.

The Last of Us actor, 49, garnered significant media coverage in March 2023 when a fan interaction outside Starbucks unintentionally exposed his morning beverage choice. The sticker on Pascal’s venti cup revealed his order: an iced quad espresso with extra ice and six shots of espresso. (A typical espresso shot contains approximately 63-64 milligrams of caffeine.)

During Pascal’s first appearance in nearly ten years on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, March 24, host Jimmy Kimmel naturally brought up the actor’s viral beverage selection.

“An insane order, by the way,” Kimmel quipped as he pointed to a zoomed-in picture of Pascal’s coffee order label.

Pedro Pascal Coffee Order
Screenshot via TikTok

“I cannot begin to tell you how violating this was!” Pascal responded with a laugh, appearing somewhat embarrassed.

The performer then elaborated on the reasoning behind his substantial morning caffeine intake.

“There’s so much context to why it has become six shots of espresso,” the star said. “It was always a quad but then I feel like the cups got bigger and, I don’t know, the shots got less strong. At some point, it became six.”

Pedro Pascal - 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica
Pedro Pascal at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards – Arrivals at the Barker Hanger on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, CA (Photo via Carrie Nelson)

Pascal added, “It was an incredibly private morning ritual that I never wanted anyone to know about.”

The Mandalorian star confirmed he doesn’t consume “more coffee for the rest of the day,” leading Kimmel to jest, “This isn’t even coffee — this is a methaccino at this point!”

“You sip it and you get really high, and you answer emails and stuff,” Pascal explained, describing his morning routine.

YouTube video

When Pascal’s morning coffee preference went viral two years ago, it sparked both amazement and worry among fans. His six-shot espresso drink contains approximately 380 milligrams of caffeine, while the recommended daily caffeine intake for adults is around 400 milligrams, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

