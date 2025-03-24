Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Jake Gyllenhaal, Denzel Washington, Matt Bomer, Jennifer Lopez, and more

Michael Prieve
5 Min Read
Opening Night Of 'Othello' On Broadway - Curtain Call
Photo Credit: Abraham Gonzalez / LFDC Studios

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall film The Beauty the new series produced by Ryan Murphy for FX that will consist of 11 episodes in Venice, Italy on March 24, 2025.

Filming of TV series 'The Beauty' in Venice
Photo Credit: Matteo Chinellato/IPA/INSTARimages

Marc Anthony and his wife Nadia Ferreira are seen watching Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Sebastian Korda during The Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 23, 2025.

Celebrities at the Miami Open 2025
Photo Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages

Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu pictured visiting the Empire State Building Ahead of the Season Two Premiere of ‘Doctor Who’ on Disney+ on March 24, 2025 in New York City on March 24, 2025.

Read

Male Model Monday: Kevin Danielczyk, Lenny Kragba, Rayan Ricci, and more

Celeb Snaps: Jason Momoa, David Archuleta, Nick Jonas, Benny Blanco, and more

Channing Tatum, Luke Macfarlane, Dylan Efron, Yoshi Sudarso, and more Insta Snaps

Ncuti Gatwa And Varada Sethu Visit The Empire State Building
Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

David Guetta suprises fans by joining John Summit at LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas – March 22, 2025.

David Guetta Surprises Fans joining John Summit at LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Photo Credit: Abraham Gonzalez / LFDC Studios
David Guetta Surprises Fans joining John Summit at LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Photo Credit: Abraham Gonzalez / LFDC Studios

Multi-Platinum artist VASSY and Tiffany Haddish at Bella Magazine’s Women of Influence cover party and birthday celebration for Cynthia Bailey.

Multi-Platinum artist VASSY and Tiffany Haddish at Bella Magazine's Women of Influence cover party and birthday celebration for Cynthia Bailey.
Photo credit: Courtesy of @vassy

Multi-Platinum artist VASSY and Robin Thicke attending the 2025 Los Angeles Builders Ball hosted by Habitat For Humanity at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills.

2025 Los Angeles Builders Ball hosted by Habitat For Humanity
Photo credit: Courtesy of @vassy

American tennis star Tommy Paul stepped off the court and behind the bar this weekend for an exclusive appearance at the CELSIUS Courtside Lounge during the Miami Open. In between matches, Tommy surprised fans by guest bartending at the Sunset Terrace lounge—personally shaking up two signature CELSIUS mocktails, the Playa Point and Sunrise Serve.

Tommy Paul stepped off the court and behind the bar this weekend for an exclusive appearance at the CELSIUS Courtside Lounge during the Miami Open
Photo Courtesy of CELSIUS
Tommy Paul stepped off the court and behind the bar this weekend for an exclusive appearance at the CELSIUS Courtside Lounge during the Miami Open
Photo Courtesy of CELSIUS

Joe Biden at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City on March 23, 2025.

Opening Night Of 'Othello' On Broadway - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Katie Holmes at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025.

Opening Night Of 'Othello' On Broadway - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Nicole Scherzinger at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025.

Opening Night Of 'Othello' On Broadway - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Maggie Gyllenhaal at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City on March 23, 2025.

Opening Night Of 'Othello' On Broadway - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Martha Stewart at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025.

Opening Night Of 'Othello' On Broadway - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Nicole Ari Parker at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025.

Opening Night Of 'Othello' On Broadway - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Ariana DeBose at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025.

Opening Night Of 'Othello' On Broadway - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Angela Bassett at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025.

Opening Night Of 'Othello' On Broadway - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Blair Underwood at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025.

Opening Night Of 'Othello' On Broadway - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Samuel L. Jackson at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025.

Opening Night Of 'Othello' On Broadway - Arrivals
Photo Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Jennifer Lopez and Emme Maribel Muniz at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City on March 23, 2025.

Opening Night Of 'Othello' On Broadway - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Matt Bomer was spotted out in Los Angeles on March 23, 2025.

Matt Bomer out in Los Angeles
Photo Credit: Dutch/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Jake Gyllenhaal during the opening night of ‘Othello’ On Broadway – Curtain Call on March 23, 2025.

Opening Night Of 'Othello' On Broadway - Curtain Call
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal and Kimber Elayne Sprawl during the opening night of ‘Othello’ On Broadway – Curtain Call on March 23, 2025.

Opening Night Of 'Othello' On Broadway - Curtain Call
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

LINK LOVE

Gwen Stefani debuts new younger look during exclusive performance in Brooklyn NYJonathan MajorsCate Blanchett
Gwen Stefani ‘Doesn’t Care’ if She Alienates Fans by Going ‘Full MAGA’ (Celebitchy)OMG, ‘Scuse! Jonathan Majors’ Body Is MAYJAHS as Killian Maddox in ‘Magazine Dreams’ (omg blog)Cate Blanchett Doesn’t Want You to Be Able to Watch Awards Shows (Pajiba)
Zoe SaldanaModus Vivendi's Illusion LineScott Gardner
2025 Awards Season Retrospective: Zoe Saldaña (Go Fug Yourself)Milkshake Dreams: Modus Vivendi’s Illusion Line (Boy Culture)Scott Gardner’s White Party (Kenneth in the 212)

TRENDING ON SL

Bad Bunny strips down to his underwear for Calvin KleinBad Bunny strips down to his underwear for Calvin Klein
Orville Peck gives us a glimpse of his unmasked face in new Cabaret teaser videoOrville Peck gives us a glimpse of his unmasked face in new Cabaret teaser video
Antoni Porowski, Trace Lehnhoff, Heath Thorpe, and more Insta SnapsAntoni Porowski, Trace Lehnhoff, Heath Thorpe, and more Insta Snaps

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Law Roach Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 - Jacquemus - Photocall Law Roach named full-time Project Runway judge, with Christian Siriano and Nina Garcia set to join Heidi Klum
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
Owala SmoothSip Slider Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler, Reusable Iced Coffee Cup, Hot Coffee Travel Mug, BPA Free 20 oz, Grey/Blue (High Dive)
Owala SmoothSip Slider Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler, Reusable Iced Coffee Cup, Hot Coffee Travel Mug, BPA Free 20 oz, Grey/Blue (High Dive)
Amazon Prime
$29.98
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-03-24 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API