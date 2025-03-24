Celeb Snaps: Jake Gyllenhaal, Denzel Washington, Matt Bomer, Jennifer Lopez, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall film The Beauty the new series produced by Ryan Murphy for FX that will consist of 11 episodes in Venice, Italy on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Matteo Chinellato/IPA/INSTARimages

Marc Anthony and his wife Nadia Ferreira are seen watching Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Sebastian Korda during The Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages

Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu pictured visiting the Empire State Building Ahead of the Season Two Premiere of ‘Doctor Who’ on Disney+ on March 24, 2025 in New York City on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

David Guetta suprises fans by joining John Summit at LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas – March 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Abraham Gonzalez / LFDC Studios

Photo Credit: Abraham Gonzalez / LFDC Studios

Multi-Platinum artist VASSY and Tiffany Haddish at Bella Magazine’s Women of Influence cover party and birthday celebration for Cynthia Bailey.

Photo credit: Courtesy of @vassy

Multi-Platinum artist VASSY and Robin Thicke attending the 2025 Los Angeles Builders Ball hosted by Habitat For Humanity at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills.

Photo credit: Courtesy of @vassy

American tennis star Tommy Paul stepped off the court and behind the bar this weekend for an exclusive appearance at the CELSIUS Courtside Lounge during the Miami Open. In between matches, Tommy surprised fans by guest bartending at the Sunset Terrace lounge—personally shaking up two signature CELSIUS mocktails, the Playa Point and Sunrise Serve.

Photo Courtesy of CELSIUS

Photo Courtesy of CELSIUS

Joe Biden at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City on March 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Katie Holmes at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Nicole Scherzinger at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Maggie Gyllenhaal at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City on March 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Martha Stewart at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Nicole Ari Parker at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Ariana DeBose at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Angela Bassett at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Blair Underwood at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Samuel L. Jackson at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025.

Photo Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Jennifer Lopez and Emme Maribel Muniz at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City on March 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Matt Bomer was spotted out in Los Angeles on March 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dutch/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Jake Gyllenhaal during the opening night of ‘Othello’ On Broadway – Curtain Call on March 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal and Kimber Elayne Sprawl during the opening night of ‘Othello’ On Broadway – Curtain Call on March 23, 2025.