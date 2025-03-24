Celeb Snaps: Jake Gyllenhaal, Denzel Washington, Matt Bomer, Jennifer Lopez, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall film The Beauty the new series produced by Ryan Murphy for FX that will consist of 11 episodes in Venice, Italy on March 24, 2025.
Marc Anthony and his wife Nadia Ferreira are seen watching Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Sebastian Korda during The Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 23, 2025.
Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu pictured visiting the Empire State Building Ahead of the Season Two Premiere of ‘Doctor Who’ on Disney+ on March 24, 2025 in New York City on March 24, 2025.
David Guetta suprises fans by joining John Summit at LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas – March 22, 2025.
Multi-Platinum artist VASSY and Tiffany Haddish at Bella Magazine’s Women of Influence cover party and birthday celebration for Cynthia Bailey.
Multi-Platinum artist VASSY and Robin Thicke attending the 2025 Los Angeles Builders Ball hosted by Habitat For Humanity at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills.
American tennis star Tommy Paul stepped off the court and behind the bar this weekend for an exclusive appearance at the CELSIUS Courtside Lounge during the Miami Open. In between matches, Tommy surprised fans by guest bartending at the Sunset Terrace lounge—personally shaking up two signature CELSIUS mocktails, the Playa Point and Sunrise Serve.
Joe Biden at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City on March 23, 2025.
Katie Holmes at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025.
Nicole Scherzinger at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025.
Maggie Gyllenhaal at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City on March 23, 2025.
Martha Stewart at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025.
Nicole Ari Parker at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025.
Ariana DeBose at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025.
Angela Bassett at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025.
Blair Underwood at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025.
Samuel L. Jackson at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025.
Jennifer Lopez and Emme Maribel Muniz at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City on March 23, 2025.
Matt Bomer was spotted out in Los Angeles on March 23, 2025.
Jake Gyllenhaal during the opening night of ‘Othello’ On Broadway – Curtain Call on March 23, 2025.
Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal and Kimber Elayne Sprawl during the opening night of ‘Othello’ On Broadway – Curtain Call on March 23, 2025.
