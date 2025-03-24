Law Roach named full-time Project Runway judge, with Christian Siriano and Nina Garcia set to join Heidi Klum

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.

Nina Garcia is returning to judge Project Runway season 21, its fourth iteration, making her the only cast member who’s been on every season. Joining Nina is previously announced—and original judge and host—Heidi Klum, plus Law Roach with Christian Sirano returning as mentor. [Reality Blurred]

Is Prince Harry planning to executive-produce a docuseries about his mother? [Celebitchy]

After Gwen Stefani endorses Tucker Carlson, Matt Bernstein notes: “The wew Gwen Stefani is a lot like the old one.” [omg blog]

How big a flop was Netflix’s Electric State? [Pajiba]

Armani was as chic as ever. [Go Fug Yourself]

RHOSLC’s Meredith Marks to perform DJ set at WeHo Pride’s Outloud Music Festival. [Reality Tea]

Six months after their breakup was confirmed, Laura Prepon‘s estranged husband Ben Foster has accused her of “inappropriate marital conduct,” according to an amended divorce petition obtained by In Touch March 21. [E! Online]

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor announced his run for Ireland’s presidency, pushing for an anti-immigration stance just days after meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. [HuffPost]

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are reportedly sending out wedding invitations. Did you get yours? [TMZ]

At long last, designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez have officially been confirmed to succeed Jonathan Anderson as the new creative directors of LOEWE. Effective April 7, the design duo originally behind New York-based label Proneza Schouler have put the widely speculated rumors to rest with the latest announcement. [Hypebeast]

The Tate brothers are finally out of the United States and back in Romania. [BBC News]

French actor Gérard Depardieu is finally standing trial on Monday (March 24, 2025) in Paris accused of sexually assaulting two women during the filming of a movie in 2021. [AP]

Delete your DNA from 23andMe right now! The genetic information company declared bankruptcy on Sunday, and California’s attorney general has issued a privacy “consumer alert.” [Washington Post]

INSTAGRAM NIBBLE

Tiger Woods goes Instagram official with Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr’s ex.

INSTAGRAM NIBBLE

Celine Dion swings.

INSTAGRAM NIBBLE

Jonathan Majors is addressing the leaked audio footage where he allegedly admitted to physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

VIDEO NIBBLE

Dua Lipa and Troye Sivan cover “Physical.”

VIDEO NIBBLE

Selena Gomez cannot stand the heat.