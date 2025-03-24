Nibbly Things

Law Roach named full-time Project Runway judge, with Christian Siriano and Nina Garcia set to join Heidi Klum

Plus, Selena Gomez, Hot Ones, Ben Foster, Laura Prepon, Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos, Jonathan Majors, Conor McGregor, Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan, news and more.

Michael Prieve
3 Min Read
Law Roach Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 - Jacquemus - Photocall
Photo by Abaca Press/INSTARimages

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.

Nina Garcia is returning to judge Project Runway season 21, its fourth iteration, making her the only cast member who’s been on every season. Joining Nina is previously announced—and original judge and host—Heidi Klum, plus Law Roach with Christian Sirano returning as mentor. [Reality Blurred]

Is Prince Harry planning to executive-produce a docuseries about his mother? [Celebitchy]

After Gwen Stefani endorses Tucker Carlson, Matt Bernstein notes: “The wew Gwen Stefani is a lot like the old one.” [omg blog]

Read

Katy Perry responds to those conspiracy theory rumors that she’s JonBenét Ramsey

Karla Sofía Gascón: ‘I’m less racist than Gandhi’

Bowen Yang told Lady Gaga her music played a crucial role in his coming out after undergoing conversion therapy

How big a flop was Netflix’s Electric State? [Pajiba]

Armani was as chic as ever. [Go Fug Yourself]

RHOSLC’s Meredith Marks to perform DJ set at WeHo Pride’s Outloud Music Festival. [Reality Tea]

Six months after their breakup was confirmed, Laura Prepon‘s estranged husband Ben Foster has accused her of “inappropriate marital conduct,” according to an amended divorce petition obtained by In Touch March 21. [E! Online]

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor announced his run for Ireland’s presidency, pushing for an anti-immigration stance just days after meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. [HuffPost]

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are reportedly sending out wedding invitations. Did you get yours? [TMZ]

At long last, designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez have officially been confirmed to succeed Jonathan Anderson as the new creative directors of LOEWE. Effective April 7, the design duo originally behind New York-based label Proneza Schouler have put the widely speculated rumors to rest with the latest announcement. [Hypebeast]

The Tate brothers are finally out of the United States and back in Romania. [BBC News]

French actor Gérard Depardieu is finally standing trial on Monday (March 24, 2025) in Paris accused of sexually assaulting two women during the filming of a movie in 2021. [AP]

Delete your DNA from 23andMe right now! The genetic information company declared bankruptcy on Sunday, and California’s attorney general has issued a privacy “consumer alert.” [Washington Post]

INSTAGRAM NIBBLE

Tiger Woods goes Instagram official with Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr’s ex.

INSTAGRAM NIBBLE

Celine Dion swings.

INSTAGRAM NIBBLE

Jonathan Majors is addressing the leaked audio footage where he allegedly admitted to physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

VIDEO NIBBLE

Dua Lipa and Troye Sivan cover “Physical.”

YouTube video

VIDEO NIBBLE

Selena Gomez cannot stand the heat.

YouTube video

LINK LOVE

Gwen Stefani debuts new younger look during exclusive performance in Brooklyn NYJonathan MajorsCate Blanchett
Gwen Stefani ‘Doesn’t Care’ if She Alienates Fans by Going ‘Full MAGA’ (Celebitchy)OMG, ‘Scuse! Jonathan Majors’ Body Is MAYJAHS as Killian Maddox in ‘Magazine Dreams’ (omg blog)Cate Blanchett Doesn’t Want You to Be Able to Watch Awards Shows (Pajiba)
Zoe SaldanaModus Vivendi's Illusion LineScott Gardner
2025 Awards Season Retrospective: Zoe Saldaña (Go Fug Yourself)Milkshake Dreams: Modus Vivendi’s Illusion Line (Boy Culture)Scott Gardner’s White Party (Kenneth in the 212)

TRENDING ON SL

Bad Bunny strips down to his underwear for Calvin KleinBad Bunny strips down to his underwear for Calvin Klein
Orville Peck gives us a glimpse of his unmasked face in new Cabaret teaser videoOrville Peck gives us a glimpse of his unmasked face in new Cabaret teaser video
Antoni Porowski, Trace Lehnhoff, Heath Thorpe, and more Insta SnapsAntoni Porowski, Trace Lehnhoff, Heath Thorpe, and more Insta Snaps
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Elon Musk Democracy Watch Democracy Watch: Elon Musk’s DOGE barred from accessing sensitive Social Security Administration info, Kristi Noem revokes the legal status of 530,000 temporary legal residents, Tim Walz is no longer muted and more
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
Owala SmoothSip Slider Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler, Reusable Iced Coffee Cup, Hot Coffee Travel Mug, BPA Free 20 oz, Grey/Blue (High Dive)
Owala SmoothSip Slider Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler, Reusable Iced Coffee Cup, Hot Coffee Travel Mug, BPA Free 20 oz, Grey/Blue (High Dive)
Amazon Prime
$29.98
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-03-24 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API