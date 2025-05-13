Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jeremy Strong, ​Julia Garner, and more

Michael Prieve
4 Min Read
78th Cannes Film Festival - Opening Ceremony and 'Leave One Day' Premiere - Inside
Celebrities on stage during the Opening Ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France Featuring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro Where: France When: 13 May 2025 Credit: Serge Arnal/Starface Photo/Cover Images **UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Nick Jonas was out and about in New York City on May 13, 2025.

Nick Jonas Out In New York
Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner leave the court after the trial for the 2016 robbery and kidnapping at the Assize Court of Paris, France on May 13, 2025. Kim Kardashian testified about the multi-million dollar jewelry heist committed in 2016 at gunpoint. The trial of this jewelry theft, worth nine million euros, opened in Paris.

Kim Kardashian Leaves Court In Paris
Photo Credit: Florian Poitout/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Tyler Posey at the Los Angeles world premiere of ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 12, 2025.

Read

Celeb Snaps: Bella Hadid, Halle Berry, Roger Federer, Nicola Coughlan, and more
Amber Heard reveals she’s welcomed twins
Male Model Monday: Lucas Montilla, Josh Miln, Maverick McConnell, and more
Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Final Destination Bloodlines'
Photo Credit: AdMedia/Starface Photo/Cover Images

Elliot Page attends the New York screening of ‘Pee-wee as Himself’ at the Museum of Modern Art on May 12, 2025.

New York screening of 'Pee-wee as Himself'
Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Lena Dunham attends the New York screening of ‘Pee-wee as Himself’ at the Museum of Modern Art on May 12, 2025.

New York screening of 'Pee-wee as Himself'
Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin at the 2025 Disney Upfront at the Javits Center in New York City on May 13, 2025.

2025 Disney Upfront
Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Glen Powell at the 2025 Disney Upfront at the Javits Center in New York City on May 13, 2025.

2025 Disney Upfront
Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Jeremy Allen White at the 2025 Disney Upfront at the Javits Center in New York City on May 13, 2025.

2025 Disney Upfront
Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Jeremy Strong at the 78th Cannes Film Festival – Jury Photocall on May 12, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - Jury Photocall
Photo Credit: Cover Images

Bella Hadid attended the Opening Ceremony and ‘Leave One Day’ Premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival held at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - Opening Ceremony and 'Leave One Day' Premiere
Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Heidi Klum attended the Opening Ceremony and ‘Leave One Day’ Premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival held at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - Opening Ceremony and 'Leave One Day' Premiere
Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Eva Longoria attended the Opening Ceremony and ‘Leave One Day’ Premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival held at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - Opening Ceremony and 'Leave One Day' Premiere
Photo Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages

​Julia Garner wore a Gucci black silk chiffon draped gown with long sleeves, lined with an all over embroidered sequin under dress and black leather shoes at the opening ceremony and “Partir Un Jour” screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France.

78th Cannes Film Festival - Opening Ceremony and 'Leave One Day' Premiere
Image courtesy of Getty Images

Jeremy Strong on stage during the Opening Ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 13, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - Opening Ceremony and 'Leave One Day' Premiere - Inside
Photo Credit: Serge Arnal/Starface Photo/Cover Images

Halle Berry on stage during the Opening Ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 13, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - Opening Ceremony and 'Leave One Day' Premiere - Inside
Photo Credit: Serge Arnal/Starface Photo/Cover Images

Leonardo DiCaprio and Juliette Binoche on stage during the Opening Ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 13, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - Opening Ceremony and 'Leave One Day' Premiere - Inside
Photo Credit: Serge Arnal/Starface Photo/Cover Images

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro on stage during the Opening Ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 13, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - Opening Ceremony and 'Leave One Day' Premiere - Inside
Photo Credit: Serge Arnal/Starface Photo/Cover Images

