Celeb Snaps: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jeremy Strong, ​Julia Garner, and more

Nick Jonas was out and about in New York City on May 13, 2025.
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner leave the court after the trial for the 2016 robbery and kidnapping at the Assize Court of Paris, France on May 13, 2025. Kim Kardashian testified about the multi-million dollar jewelry heist committed in 2016 at gunpoint. The trial of this jewelry theft, worth nine million euros, opened in Paris.
Tyler Posey at the Los Angeles world premiere of ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 12, 2025.
Elliot Page attends the New York screening of ‘Pee-wee as Himself’ at the Museum of Modern Art on May 12, 2025.
Lena Dunham attends the New York screening of ‘Pee-wee as Himself’ at the Museum of Modern Art on May 12, 2025.
Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin at the 2025 Disney Upfront at the Javits Center in New York City on May 13, 2025.
Glen Powell at the 2025 Disney Upfront at the Javits Center in New York City on May 13, 2025.
Jeremy Allen White at the 2025 Disney Upfront at the Javits Center in New York City on May 13, 2025.
Jeremy Strong at the 78th Cannes Film Festival – Jury Photocall on May 12, 2025.
Bella Hadid attended the Opening Ceremony and ‘Leave One Day’ Premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival held at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025.
Heidi Klum attended the Opening Ceremony and ‘Leave One Day’ Premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival held at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025.
Eva Longoria attended the Opening Ceremony and ‘Leave One Day’ Premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival held at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025.
Julia Garner wore a Gucci black silk chiffon draped gown with long sleeves, lined with an all over embroidered sequin under dress and black leather shoes at the opening ceremony and “Partir Un Jour” screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France.
Jeremy Strong on stage during the Opening Ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 13, 2025.
Halle Berry on stage during the Opening Ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 13, 2025.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Juliette Binoche on stage during the Opening Ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 13, 2025.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro on stage during the Opening Ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 13, 2025.
