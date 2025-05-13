Celeb Snaps: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jeremy Strong, ​Julia Garner, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Nick Jonas was out and about in New York City on May 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner leave the court after the trial for the 2016 robbery and kidnapping at the Assize Court of Paris, France on May 13, 2025. Kim Kardashian testified about the multi-million dollar jewelry heist committed in 2016 at gunpoint. The trial of this jewelry theft, worth nine million euros, opened in Paris.

Photo Credit: Florian Poitout/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Tyler Posey at the Los Angeles world premiere of ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 12, 2025.

Photo Credit: AdMedia/Starface Photo/Cover Images

Elliot Page attends the New York screening of ‘Pee-wee as Himself’ at the Museum of Modern Art on May 12, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Lena Dunham attends the New York screening of ‘Pee-wee as Himself’ at the Museum of Modern Art on May 12, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin at the 2025 Disney Upfront at the Javits Center in New York City on May 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Glen Powell at the 2025 Disney Upfront at the Javits Center in New York City on May 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Jeremy Allen White at the 2025 Disney Upfront at the Javits Center in New York City on May 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Jeremy Strong at the 78th Cannes Film Festival – Jury Photocall on May 12, 2025.

Photo Credit: Cover Images

Bella Hadid attended the Opening Ceremony and ‘Leave One Day’ Premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival held at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Heidi Klum attended the Opening Ceremony and ‘Leave One Day’ Premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival held at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Eva Longoria attended the Opening Ceremony and ‘Leave One Day’ Premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival held at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages

​Julia Garner wore a Gucci black silk chiffon draped gown with long sleeves, lined with an all over embroidered sequin under dress and black leather shoes at the opening ceremony and “Partir Un Jour” screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France.

Image courtesy of Getty Images

Jeremy Strong on stage during the Opening Ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: Serge Arnal/Starface Photo/Cover Images

Halle Berry on stage during the Opening Ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: Serge Arnal/Starface Photo/Cover Images

Leonardo DiCaprio and Juliette Binoche on stage during the Opening Ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: Serge Arnal/Starface Photo/Cover Images

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro on stage during the Opening Ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: Serge Arnal/Starface Photo/Cover Images