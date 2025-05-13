Kim Kardashian got emotional on the stand as she revealed she thought she’d be raped during Paris robbery

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.

Kim Kardashian is testifying against the suspects who robbed her of millions of dollars in October 2016. While taking the stand, the Kardashians star revealed that she thought she was going to be raped and shot during the burglary. [People]

Casandra “Cassie” Ventura recounted the horrific details of the alleged abuse she experienced at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs during an emotional testimony at his sex-trafficking trial. [Page Six]

Duchess Meghan hired her first chief of staff, who is Bill Gates’ ex-assistant. [Celebitchy]

A Paris court found Gérard Depardieu guilty of sexual assault, giving him an 18-month suspended sentence. [THR]

WATCH: New drag king reality competition series The King of Drag introduces judges. [omg blog]

This season’s terrible The Amazing Race couple is Jonathan and Ana Rivera Towns. [Pajiba]

The latest Chanel Resort collection has arrived. [Go Fug Yourself]

Tory Lanez was stabbed 14 times in prison. [TMZ]

Chris Pratt confirms that he’s truly and asshole. [HuffPost]

The Real Housewives of New York City is on pause. These are the details. [Reality Tea]

WTF? Former RHONY star Ramon Singer poses for a photo with Daniel Penny and posts it to social media. [TMZ]

Academy Award nominee Andrew Garfield and the acclaimed Jude Law are set to star in Apple TV+’s new limited series Wild Things. Centered around the iconic magicians Siegfried & Roy, the eight-episode series sees Law play Siegfried and Garfield as Roy. [Hypebeast]

Eight now-famous singers who once auditioned for The Voice. [People]

Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo will play Bram Stoker’s demonic vampire and 22 other roles in Dracula, a one-woman theatrical extravaganza set for next year in London’s West End, from the creatives and producers behind Sarah Snook’s Broadway and London triumph The Picture of Dorian Gray. [Deadline]

Jennifer Coolidge thanks ‘excited gay students’ and ‘less excited hetero’ ones in graduation speech. [Pink News]

INSTAGRAM NIBBLE

Gisele Bundchen shares a photo of her newborn baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente on Mother’s Day.