The Sean Combs trial has just barely begun, and we’re already disgusted

A male sex worker recently testified at Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ trial, revealing shocking details about being paid substantial sums to engage in intimate acts with Cassie Ventura while the music mogul watched and pleasured himself.

During his testimony, Daniel Phillip shared that his initial engagement was for a striptease performance at a bachelorette celebration at Manhattan’s Gramercy Park Hotel. However, the situation evolved when Cassie Ventura compensated him for intimate relations.

Upon arriving at the hotel, Phillip recounted that Ventura requested a massage using baby oil, with Combs present in the room, dressed in a white robe, baseball cap, and face concealed by a bandana.

“Combs introduced himself as being in the ‘importing and exporting’ business,” Phillip testified, noting that he recognized the mogul’s distinctive voice. He described how Combs observed from a corner while engaging in self-pleasure during Phillip’s encounter with Ventura.

According to Phillip’s testimony, these paid encounters with Cassie became recurring, with payments reaching up to $6,000 per meeting. Sometimes, Combs would provide direction or film the encounters.

In one particularly notable instance, Phillip informed the jury about an unusual request from Ventura. “Cassie was actually the one that asked me to urinate on her,” Phillip recalled. “She asked me if I had ever done that before, she told me to do it. Apparently I was doing it wrong, because they both told me.”

The arrangement persisted until Phillip witnessed Combs becoming violent with Ventura, which affected him physically, causing erectile dysfunction for the first time.

“My thoughts were that this was someone with unlimited power,” he testified. “And chances are that, even if I did go to the police, I might still lose my life.”

Phillip described hearing Combs slapping Ventura and her crying out “I’m sorry,” before she fled the room unclothed and sought refuge in Phillip’s lap. He questioned why she remained with Combs despite the evident dangers. The trial commenced with opening statements on Monday, May 12.

Combs faces charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, as detailed in a September indictment. He maintains his innocence with a not guilty plea.

Prosecutors have focused on what they term “freak offs,” described as “elaborate and produced sex performances.”

The indictment references surveillance footage from a Los Angeles hotel allegedly showing Combs assaulting Ventura in 2016. Former hotel security guard Israel Florez testified Monday about Combs allegedly offering him $100,000 to maintain silence and prevent the surveillance footage from becoming public. Ventura is scheduled to provide testimony on Tuesday (May 13, 2025).

Ventura’s lawsuit against Combs in 2023 triggered a cascade of legal actions, with numerous individuals coming forward to file suits alleging sexual misconduct by the music mogul.

Despite Ventura’s case being settled within 24 hours of filing, Combs has maintained his innocence throughout.

If found guilty of the charges, Combs could face a life sentence. He’s currently detained at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.