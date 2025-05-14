Cooper Koch strips down to his underwear for Calvin Klein in hot new campaign

Cooper Koch is serving pure hotness in a steamy new Calvin Klein campaign that has everyone talking. The rising star shows off his incredible physique while modeling the brand’s signature underwear and denim in photos that are absolutely scorching. This latest CK campaign — shot and directed by Mert Atlas, of course! — proves the Golden Globe-nominated actor knows exactly how to turn up the heat.

Best known for playing Erik in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Monsters, Stu in They/Them, and Benjamin in Swallowed, the out gay actor makes his sizzling Calvin Klein debut showcasing the brand’s newest Icon Cotton Stretch underwear, the lightweight and versatile Baggy Jeans, as well as the Cotton Classic Tank and Classic Denim Shirt.

Keep scrolling to see Cooper Koch's full campaign for Calvin Klein

Photo by Mert Atlas for Calvin Klein

