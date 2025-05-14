Quick Drag: The All Stars Talk Creativity

We all know that every Ru girl is the epitome of charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent, but that first “C” can also stand for “creativity.”

The uber-talented cast of season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is overflowing with creative juice and in this video, we go behind the scenes of the season 10 photo shoot and the queen-testants discuss how expressing themselves creatively is the ultimate in self-care.

I love this pep talk from the dolls, and it’s wonderful to see more of their stunning promo looks in motion. Make sure to catch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars weekly on Paramount+.

