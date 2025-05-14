Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at Eurovision

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.

Pop music superstar Celine Dion made a surprise video appearance at the Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals in Switzerland on Tuesday night. [THR]

The Menendez brothers, who finally admitted guilt, have been resentenced to 50 years in prison and are now eligible for parole. [NBC News]

Ryan Murphy‘s American Love Story has now cast its Caroline Bessette and JFK Jr.! [Celebitchy]

Kesha is about to get “Boy Crazy.” [omg blog]

The new Cannes dress code thwarted Halle Berry already. [Go Fug Yourself]

The celebrity Traitors UK cast has been confirmed for 2025. [Reality Tea]

Ouch! Jennifer Lopez reveals painful facial injury from American Music Awards rehearsals. [Page Six]

Krysten Ritter will return as Jessica Jones in the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again for Season 2, it was revealed at Disney’s Upfront presentation in New York City. [Deadline]

Halle Bailey has been granted a restraining order against DDG, her ex-boyfriend and the father of her 1-year-old son. [Billboard]

No, The Real Housewives of New York City has not been canceled. They’re just in between seasons. [Deadline]

We should be worried about Justin Bieber. [Page Six]