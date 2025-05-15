Celeb Snaps: Deacon Phillippe, Ryan Phillippe, Tom Cruise, Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan, and more

Celebrity

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Amazon Prime Video's 'Motorheads' Season 1
Celebrities arrive at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Amazon Prime Video's 'Motorheads' Season 1 held at the Ted Mann Theater at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California Featuring: Deacon Phillippe (Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son) and father Ryan Phillippe Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 13 May 2025 Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages **NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Angela Bassett at the photocall for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival – ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Photocall
Photo Credit: Cover Images

Tom Cruise at the photocall for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival – ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Photocall
Photo Credit: COVER IMAGEs

Esai Morales at the photocall for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival – ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Photocall
Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Tramell Tillman at the photocall for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival – ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Photocall
Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Greg Tarzan Davis at the photocall for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival – ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Photocall
Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Andrew Zimmern, Emmy-winning and four-time James Beard Award-winning chef and creator and host of Food Network’s Bizarre Foods, visited Casey’s in Kansas City, to celebrate the return of his favorite pizza flavor, BBQ Brisket Pizza. The unexpected smoky, sweet and savory flavor combination being served at approximately 2,900 Casey’s convenience stores is what Zimmern calls “simply the best,” and reinforces what fans already know: It’s not crazy, it’s Casey’s.

Andrew Zimmern, Emmy-winning and four-time James Beard Award-winning chef and creator and host of Food Network's Bizarre Foods, visited Casey’s in Kansas City
Photo Courtesy: David Eulitt for Casey’s
Andrew Zimmern, Emmy-winning and four-time James Beard Award-winning chef and creator and host of Food Network's Bizarre Foods, visited Casey’s in Kansas City
Photo Courtesy: David Eulitt for Casey’s
Andrew Zimmern, Emmy-winning and four-time James Beard Award-winning chef and creator and host of Food Network's Bizarre Foods, visited Casey’s in Kansas City
Photo Courtesy: David Eulitt for Casey’s

Jenna Ortega at Lionsgate presents New York premiere after party of ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ at Boom @ The Standard on May 13, 2025.

New York Premiere Of 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Abel Tesfaye at the Lionsgate presents New York premiere of ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ at AMC Lincoln Square on May 13, 2025.

New York Premiere Of 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix for Lionsgate/INSTARimages

Misty Copeland attends the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party 2025 at The Glasshouse on May 13, 2025 in New York City.

Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party 2025 - Inside
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Elizabeth Hurley attends the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party 2025 at The Glasshouse on May 13, 2025 in New York City.

Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party 2025 - Inside
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Breast Cancer Research Foundation

David Dobrik at the Sweets and Snacks Expo in Indianapolis showcasing his new brand Wavers by The Original Doughbrik’s Snacks, a snacking brand extension of Doughbrik’s Pizza.

David Dobrik at the Sweets and Snacks Expo in Indianapolis showcasing his new brand Wavers by The Original Doughbrik's Snacks
Photo Credit: SHUTTERSTOCK

Barry Keoghan at the Lionsgate presents New York premiere of ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ at AMC Lincoln Square on May 13, 2025.

New York Premiere Of 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Jenna Ortega at the Lionsgate presents New York premiere of ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ at AMC Lincoln Square on May 13, 2025.

New York Premiere Of 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' - After Party
Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix for Lionsgate/INSTARimages

Hayley Atwell arrives for the premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 14, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' Premiere
Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Hannah Waddingham arrives for the premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 14, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' Premiere
Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Tramell Tillman arrives for the premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 14, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' Premiere
Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Tom Cruise arrives for the premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 14, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' Premiere
Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Ryan Phillippe and Michael Cimino at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Motorheads’ Season 1 held at the Ted Mann Theater at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California on May 13, 2025.

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Amazon Prime Video's 'Motorheads' Season 1
Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Deacon Phillippe and Ryan Phillippe at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Motorheads’ Season 1 held at the Ted Mann Theater at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California on May 13, 2025.

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Amazon Prime Video's 'Motorheads' Season 1
Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

