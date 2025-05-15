Celeb Snaps: Deacon Phillippe, Ryan Phillippe, Tom Cruise, Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Angela Bassett at the photocall for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2025.

Photo Credit: Cover Images

Tom Cruise at the photocall for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2025.

Photo Credit: COVER IMAGEs

Esai Morales at the photocall for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2025.

Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Tramell Tillman at the photocall for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2025.

Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Greg Tarzan Davis at the photocall for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2025.

Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Andrew Zimmern, Emmy-winning and four-time James Beard Award-winning chef and creator and host of Food Network’s Bizarre Foods, visited Casey’s in Kansas City, to celebrate the return of his favorite pizza flavor, BBQ Brisket Pizza. The unexpected smoky, sweet and savory flavor combination being served at approximately 2,900 Casey’s convenience stores is what Zimmern calls “simply the best,” and reinforces what fans already know: It’s not crazy, it’s Casey’s.

Photo Courtesy: David Eulitt for Casey’s

Photo Courtesy: David Eulitt for Casey’s

Photo Courtesy: David Eulitt for Casey’s

Jenna Ortega at Lionsgate presents New York premiere after party of ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ at Boom @ The Standard on May 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Abel Tesfaye at the Lionsgate presents New York premiere of ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ at AMC Lincoln Square on May 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix for Lionsgate/INSTARimages

Misty Copeland attends the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party 2025 at The Glasshouse on May 13, 2025 in New York City.

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Elizabeth Hurley attends the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party 2025 at The Glasshouse on May 13, 2025 in New York City.

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Breast Cancer Research Foundation

David Dobrik at the Sweets and Snacks Expo in Indianapolis showcasing his new brand Wavers by The Original Doughbrik’s Snacks, a snacking brand extension of Doughbrik’s Pizza.

Photo Credit: SHUTTERSTOCK

Barry Keoghan at the Lionsgate presents New York premiere of ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ at AMC Lincoln Square on May 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Jenna Ortega at the Lionsgate presents New York premiere of ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ at AMC Lincoln Square on May 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix for Lionsgate/INSTARimages

Hayley Atwell arrives for the premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 14, 2025.

Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Hannah Waddingham arrives for the premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 14, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Tramell Tillman arrives for the premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 14, 2025.

Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Tom Cruise arrives for the premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 14, 2025.

Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Ryan Phillippe and Michael Cimino at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Motorheads’ Season 1 held at the Ted Mann Theater at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California on May 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Deacon Phillippe and Ryan Phillippe at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Motorheads’ Season 1 held at the Ted Mann Theater at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California on May 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages