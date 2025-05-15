Quick Drag: Thorgy + Mistress = Chaos

I am an unapologetic Thorgy Thor stan (and she gives great interview.) I also love Mistress Isabelle Brooks (and her alter ego Eleanor), so of course, this video where the pair just get together and kiki for a while is kind of everything.

The pair dish about Bob the Drag Queen and Thorgy talks about nearly getting scammed by a faux Chelsea Handler. The queen also shares her thoughts on what TV shows she wants to be on, what kind of man she’s looking for and laments the one that got away.

This is my new “having a bad day video” because it just made me smile.