Surprise! It’s Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet together on the red carpet

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet love to keep us guessing. Instead of making their red carpet debut at Monday’s Met Gala (Chalamet was very invested in the New York Knicks’ game that same night), the two just stepped out as a couple at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet make their red carpet debut at the 70th David di Donatello Awards in Rome on May 7, 2025. Photo Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images

Robert Francis Prevost becomes the first U.S. pope and will be known as Leo XIV. [Deadline]

Liam Payne left a $32 million fortune and no will. Cheryl Cole names administrator. [Extra]

Prince William is done with Prince Harry, as the two are no longer on speaking terms. [Celebitchy]

Adam DeVine says Zac Efron “ghosted” him after asking him for a place to stay. [omg blog]

Hilaria Baldwin, please stop talking. [Pajiba]

Barry Diller comes out as gay at 83! [Boy Culture]

What have they done to Kerry Washington?!?!!? [Go Fug Yourself]

A Ladies of London reboot is coming to Bravo. [Reality Tea]

Leighton Meester is addressing Michelle Trachtenberg’s “devastating” death for the first time in an emotional statement. [Page Six]

Kylie Jenner had her Met Gala shoes glued on and had to have her team remove them for her. [Teen Vogue]

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island is coming to Bravo. Okay. [The Wrap]

Tom Brady is reflecting on the aftermath of his divorce from Gisele Bündchen with a new regret regarding his viral 2024 Netflix roast. The retired NFL star, who split from the Victoria’s Secret model in 2022, admitted yesterday on the “Impaulsive” podcast that his kids were unhappy with their dad’s attention-seeking antics. Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian asked him, “What was the point of that?” Brady recalled. Apparently, the roast was “tough on” the kids, which felt like “a stake through the heart” for Brady. [Extra]

Just in time for summer, Katie Holmes debuts blonde hair. [Glamour]

Watch RuPaul break down the Drag Race All Stars 10 points system twist. [OUT]

David Beckham has been labeled as “narcissistic” by Nicola Peltz amid the Beckham family feud. [Bored Panda]

Leonardo DiCaprio snuck into the Met Gala with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti. [Page Six]