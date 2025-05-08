F1 Miami Grand Prix Celeb Snaps: Timothée Chalamet, Orlando Bloom, Jamie Foxx, Victoria Monet and more

Who knew that celebrities loved Formula 1 racing so much? Here are the latest F1 Miami Grand Prix celebrity sighting photos!

Orlando Bloom and Jamie Foxx Strike a “One Love” Post at Raising Cane’s F1 Miami Suite.

Photo courtesy: Raising Cane’s

Victoria Monet Watches the F1 Miami Race from the Raising Cane’s Suite.

Photo courtesy: Raising Cane’s

Travis Scott and Owner & Founder Todd Graves Cheers in the Raising Cane’s F1 Miami Suite.

Photo courtesy: Raising Cane’s

Suni Lee Enjoys Freshly Squeezed Lemonade at the Raising Cane’s F1 Miami Suite.

Photo courtesy: Raising Cane’s

Latto and Owner & Founder Todd Graves Post at F1 Miami Raising Cane’s Suite.

Photo courtesy: Raising Cane’s

Joe Burrow at Raising Cane’s F1 Miami Afterparty alongside Owner & Founder Todd Graves.

Photo courtesy: Raising Cane’s

The Nader Sisters – Grace Ann Nader, Brooks Nader and Sarah Jane Nader – Watch the F1 Miami Race from the Raising Cane’s Suite.

Photo courtesy: Raising Cane’s

DJ Khaled Performs at Raising Cane’s F1 Miami Afterparty alongside Owner & Founder Todd Graves.

Photo courtesy: Raising Cane’s

Becky G Is All Smiles at Raising Cane’s F1 Miami Suite.

Photo courtesy: Raising Cane’s

Jesse Solomon of Summer House was seen kicking-off F1 Miami this weekend with CELSIUS at Palm Tree Club. Jesse stayed hydrated and energized with the CELSIUS while enjoying the photo moment and custom CELSIUS x PTC jackets. As an official sponsor of Scuderia Ferrari, there even was a car on display for guests. Sebastian Engroso also took the stage to DJ for guests kicking-off the weekend.

Photo Credit: CELCIUS

Luis Fonsi and Águeda López enjoyed a cocktail at The Trophy House presented by Diageo Rare & Exceptional during the F1 Miami Grand Prix on May 3.

Photo Credit: @danielhygge

Grammy-winning producer and performer Timbaland takes the stage at Delilah Miami’s Throwback Thursdays to kick off F1 Race Week.

Photo courtesy, World Red Eye

Photo courtesy, World Red Eye

Nina Dobrev attends F1 Grand Prix in Miami with Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%.

Designer Doni Nahmias enjoyed Tequila Don Julio 1942 during a private celebration at Patron of the New in Miami, FL on May 2.

Photo Credit: Jose Silva

Timothée Chalamet catches up with Tim Hardaway Jr. at The Trophy House, presented by Tequila Don Julio, during the F1 Miami Grand Prix on May 4.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Timothée Chalamet arrives at The Trophy House, presented by Tequila Don Julio, during the F1 Miami Grand Prix on May 4.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye