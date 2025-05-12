Amber Heard reveals she’s welcomed twins

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.

Amber Heard has revealed she’s welcomed twins! The actress took to her Instagram on Mother’s Day to “celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years.” Her newborn daughter, Agnes, and son, Ocean, join their big sister, Oonagh, 4, in their growing family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter concert in LA. [Celebitchy]

Avril Lavigne reunites with Simple Plan for early 2000s-tinged “Young & Dumb.” [omg blog]

Justin Baldoni actually subpoenaed Taylor Swift. [Pajiba]

The dark side of the Gold House Gala. [Go Fug Yourself]

RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley accuses PK of giving her a shocking ultimatum. [Reality Tea]

Kanye West fires off a cease and desist to Kim Kardashian over their kids. [TMZ]

Robert Irwin jokes that his DMs are now “a dangerous place” after his sexy underwear ads. [People]

Tom Hardy has opened up about his various health woes and painful surgeries in a new interview. [Esquire]

Disturbing footage shows Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman in shambles outside LA hotspot amid addiction battle. [Page Six]

John Legend is opening up the “descent” of his former friend Ye. Legend expressed shock over the dramatic changes in Ye (formerly Kanye West) after their close personal and professional bond in the early 2000s. [The Times]