Miley Cyrus finally speaks out about the rumors of a family feud with Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is setting the record straight about those family drama rumors.

Earlier this week, speculation swirled that the 32-year-old chart-topping artist was feuding with her mother, Tish Cyrus, 57, after Tish unfollowed her on Instagram. The gossip intensified when Miley was spotted hanging out with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, following their years-long estrangement.

On Saturday morning (May 10), Miley addressed both the rumors about tension with her mom and her reconnection with her dad.

“I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us,” Miley wrote on her Instagram Story. “She’s my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn’t know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me – simple, coincidental, and uninteresting.”

“My dad and I have had our challenges over the years,” Miley continued. “Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I’m at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing.”

She concluded, “Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family.”

Photo via mileycyrus/Instagram

Earlier this year, Miley’s older brother Trace Cyrus shared an open letter begging his dad to seek help after his concerning performance at President Donald Trump’s inauguration ball. Billy Ray has since addressed the letter.