Pedro Pascal rips Trump regime on Immiagration policies at Cannes: ‘F**k the people that try to make you scared’

At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, actor Pedro Pascal addressed the current political climate in the United States, particularly focusing on immigration policies under former President Donald Trump‘s administration. During a press conference for his film Eddington, Pascal emphasized the importance of resisting fear and advocating for vulnerable communities.

Pascal said the themes in the script resonated with him so heavily when he read it that he “had to be part of” it. “It felt like the first time that we had a mole, like a whistleblower almost, someone from the inside being like, ‘This is what’s happening,’” he added. “And that was really powerful to me, and I don’t think I understood that until I saw it.”

Pedro Pascal attends the ‘Eddington’ Photocall during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2025. Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

The Last of Us actor, who was born in Chile and fled with his family from a dictatorship, shared his personal connection to the topic. He stated, “I’m an immigrant. My parents are refugees from Chile. We fled a dictatorship, and I was privileged enough to grow up in the US after asylum in Denmark. If it weren’t for that, I don’t know what would have happened to us. I stand by those protections.”

While acknowledging the challenges of speaking on political issues, Pascal urged creatives to continue telling stories and expressing themselves, saying, “Fear is the way they win. So, keep telling the stories. Keep expressing yourself and keep fighting to be who you are. Fuck the people that try to make you scared… And fight back. This is the perfect way to do so in telling stories. And don’t let them win.”

Pedro Pascal at #Cannes when asked about America's political chaos: "Fear is the way that they win, so keep telling the stories and expressing yourself and fighting. F*ck the people that try to make you scared and fight back. Don’t let them win." https://t.co/DE7phlFjB5 pic.twitter.com/KwVJsg0zuN — Variety (@Variety) May 17, 2025

His comments come amid increased scrutiny of immigration policies and the role of artists in political discourse. Pascal’s remarks highlight the intersection of personal experience and broader societal issues, emphasizing the power of storytelling as a form of resistance.

