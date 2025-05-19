Male Model Monday: Steven Kelly, Owen Lindberg, Janis Danner, and more

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!
Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?
We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week, we bring you photos of Steven Kelly, Owen Lindberg, Janis Danner, and more!
Check out the pics and videos!
Marlon Teixeira for L’Officiel.
Josh Miln – photos from LA.
Emilio Alcaraz is very serious.
Scott Gardner jocks it up.
George Pantazis jocks it up.
Cesar Daniel shoots.
Shower time for Wyatt Engeman.
Nathan Samuel has been training.
Beaching it with Tyler James.
Arts and crafts with Hunter McVey.
Leonardo Hanna Azrak for pump underwear.
Christopher Lima takes it off.
Coming soon from David Gandy.
Boating it with Janis Danner.
A wet Owen Lindberg.
Steven Kelly is all about the goals.
