Eye Candy

Male Model Monday: Steven Kelly, Owen Lindberg, Janis Danner, and more

Miu von Furstenberg
1 Min Read

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week, we bring you photos of Steven Kelly, Owen Lindberg, Janis Danner, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Marlon Teixeira for L’Officiel.

Read

78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Pillion' Photocall
Celeb Snaps: Alexander Skarsgård, Shia LaBeouf, Paul Mescal, Lucien Laviscount, and more
Natalie Portman, Tramell Tillman, Elaine Zhong Chuxi
The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Natalie Portman, Tramell Tillman, Elaine Zhong Chuxi, and more

Josh Miln – photos from LA.

Emilio Alcaraz is very serious.

Scott Gardner jocks it up.

George Pantazis jocks it up.

Cesar Daniel shoots.

Read

Theo James
Theo James, Joshua Uduma, Cooper Koch, Wonho, and more Insta Snaps
78th Cannes Film Festival - ‘Eddington’ Premiere
Celeb Snaps: Pedro Pasqual, Emma Stone, Angelina Jolie, Kristen Stewart, Harris Dickinson, and more

Shower time for Wyatt Engeman.

Nathan Samuel has been training.

Beaching it with Tyler James.

Arts and crafts with Hunter McVey.

Leonardo Hanna Azrak for pump underwear.

Read

Los Angeles premiere of 'Overcompensating'
Celeb Snaps: Kaia Gerber, Lukas Gage, Nicole Kidman, Cassie Ventura, and more
Gucci Cruise 2026 - Photocall
Paul Mescal, Julia Garner, Jeff Goldblum, and more celebs turned out for the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show

Christopher Lima takes it off.

Coming soon from David Gandy.

Boating it with Janis Danner.

A wet Owen Lindberg.

Steven Kelly is all about the goals.

Read

Instahottie 05152025
Meet Instagram Hottie Oliver Jacobs
Los Angeles Special Screening Of Amazon Prime Video's 'Motorheads' Season 1
Celeb Snaps: Deacon Phillippe, Ryan Phillippe, Tom Cruise, Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan, and more

LINK LOVE

HOT DEALS

Stanley Grey
  • Save $10 on the Stanley 40 oz. Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler [Dick’s Sporting Goods]
  • Save 21% on the Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender [Amazon]
  • Save $189 on the DYU 14″ Folding Electric Bike! [Walmart]
  • Now 20% off! Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid [Amazon]
  • Save $120 on an unlocked Galaxy S25 Edge [Samsung]
  • Save 50% on the Bedsure Lightweight Two-Side Cooling Comforter [Target]
  • Save 25% on the Cole Haan Men’s Grand Remix Oxford Dress Shoe! [Macy’s ]
  • Save $100 on the TCL Class S5-Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV [Target]

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

TRENDING ON SL

Cooper Koch strips down to his underwear for Calvin Klein in hot new campaignCooper Koch strips down to his underwear for Calvin Klein in hot new campaign
We have all been mispronouncing Alexander Skarsgård's nameWe have all been mispronouncing Alexander Skarsgård's name
Celeb Snaps: Deacon Phillippe, Ryan Phillippe, Tom Cruise, Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan, and moreCeleb Snaps: Deacon Phillippe, Ryan Phillippe, Tom Cruise, Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan, and more

DEMOCRACY WATCH

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article 78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Pillion' Photocall Celeb Snaps: Alexander Skarsgård, Shia LaBeouf, Paul Mescal, Lucien Laviscount, and more

READ MORE