Celeb Snaps: Alexander Skarsgård, Shia LaBeouf, Paul Mescal, Lucien Laviscount, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Pedro Pascal attends the 78th Cannes Film Festival ‘Eddington’ press conference on May 17, 2025.
Emma Stone, Austin Butler, and Ari Aster attend the 78th Cannes Film Festival ‘Eddington’ press conference on May 17, 2025.
Joaquin Phoenix attends the 78th Cannes Film Festival ‘Eddington’ press conference on May 17, 2025.
Salma Hayek Pinault wore Gucci dark blue light cotton canvas jacket and pants, and an off white, blue and red cotton polo top with intarsia detail and Gucci sunglasses on May 17, 2025 at the Nice Airport.
Denise Richards attends The Jonathan Foundation’s 11th Annual Spring Fundraiser Honoring Denise Richards at Sheraton Universal Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on May 17, 2025.
Rick Hilton, Kelly Osbourne, and Kathy Hilton attend the 32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Will Peltz attends the 32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Erik Estrada attends the 32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Brandon Davis and Ashley Benson, wearing Veronica Swanson Beard, attend the 32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow attend the 32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Robin Thicke attends the 32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Carmen Electra attends the 32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Robin Thicke performs onstage during the 32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Siedah Garrett and Thelma Houston perform onstage during the 32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Tyler Posey attends the 32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Lucien Laviscount at the Lacoste x Chien 51 party ahead of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2025.
Lucien Laviscount attends the 78th Cannes Film Festival ‘Nouvelle Vague’ premiere on May 17, 2025.
Paul Mescal arrives at the Variety x Golden Globes Party during the Festival de Cannes on May 17, 2025.
Shia LaBeouf at the ‘Slauson Rec’ photocall during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2025.
Alexander Skarsgård at the 78th Cannes Film Festival ‘Pillion’ photocall on May 18, 2025.
