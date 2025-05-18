Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Alexander Skarsgård, Shia LaBeouf, Paul Mescal, Lucien Laviscount, and more

Plus, photos featuring Will Peltz, Erik Estrada, Shia LaBeouf, Paul Mescal, Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Ari Aster, Lucien Laviscount, Denise Richards, and more!

Michael Prieve
5 Min Read
78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Pillion' Photocall
Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Pedro Pascal attends the 78th Cannes Film Festival ‘Eddington’ press conference on May 17, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - ‘Eddington’ Press Conference
Photo Credit: Anthony Carrel/Starface Photo/Cover Images

Emma Stone, Austin Butler, and Ari Aster attend the 78th Cannes Film Festival ‘Eddington’ press conference on May 17, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - ‘Eddington’ Press Conference
Photo Credit: Anthony Carrel/Starface Photo/Cover Images

Joaquin Phoenix attends the 78th Cannes Film Festival ‘Eddington’ press conference on May 17, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - ‘Eddington’ Press Conference
Photo Credit: Anthony Carrel/Starface Photo/Cover Images

Salma Hayek Pinault wore Gucci dark blue light cotton canvas jacket and pants, and an off white, blue and red cotton polo top with intarsia detail and Gucci sunglasses on May 17, 2025 at the Nice Airport.

Cannes Salma Hayek At Nice Airport JR
Photo by Julien Reynaud/APS-Medias/ABACAPRESS.COM

Denise Richards attends The Jonathan Foundation’s 11th Annual Spring Fundraiser Honoring Denise Richards at Sheraton Universal Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on May 17, 2025.

The Jonathan Foundation’s 11th Annual Spring Fundraiser
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Rick Hilton, Kelly Osbourne, and Kathy Hilton attend the 32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - Inside
Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS

Will Peltz attends the 32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - Red Carpet
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS

Erik Estrada attends the 32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - Red Carpet
LOS ANGPhoto by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS

Brandon Davis and Ashley Benson, wearing Veronica Swanson Beard, attend the 32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - Red Carpet
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS

Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow attend the 32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - Red Carpet
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS

Robin Thicke attends the 32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - Red Carpet
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS

Carmen Electra attends the 32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - Red Carpet
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS

Robin Thicke performs onstage during the 32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - Inside
Siedah Garrett and Thelma Houston perform onstage during the 32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - Inside
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS

Tyler Posey attends the 32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - Red Carpet
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS

Lucien Laviscount at the Lacoste x Chien 51 party ahead of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - Lacoste x Chien 51 Party
Photo Credit: Julien Reynaud/APS-Medias/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Lucien Laviscount attends the 78th Cannes Film Festival ‘Nouvelle Vague’ premiere on May 17, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Nouvelle Vague' Premiere
Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Paul Mescal arrives at the Variety x Golden Globes Party during the Festival de Cannes on May 17, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - Variety x Golden Globes Party
Photo Credit: Alessandro Bremec/IPA/INSTARimages

Shia LaBeouf at the ‘Slauson Rec’ photocall during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Slauson Rec' Photocall
Photo Credit: Alberto Terenghi/IPA/INSTARimages

Alexander Skarsgård at the 78th Cannes Film Festival ‘Pillion’ photocall on May 18, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Pillion' Photocall
Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

