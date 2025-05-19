Alexander Skarsgård gave Pedro Pascal a kiss on the cheek during an 8-minute Standing Ovation for the BDSM-themed Pillion

Alexander Skarsgård seemed to be absolutely overwhelmed with emotion! The 48-year-old heartthrob shared an intimate moment with Pedro Pascal, tenderly embracing him and planting a lingering kiss on his cheek during an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival premiere of his steamy new film, Pillion, on Sunday (May 18).

Pedro Pascal on his feet for standing ovation for Pillion and gets a hug and kiss from Alex Skarsgaard him on the great film. pic.twitter.com/er98MzAin9 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) May 18, 2025

The provocative BSDM-themed queer romance marks the directorial debut of Harry Lighton.

The film follows Colin, a reserved London boy (Harry Melling), who has a chance encounter with Ray (Skarsgård), the irresistibly charismatic leader of a motorcycle club, at a local pub on Christmas Eve. After a passionate oral encounter in an alley, Ray initiates Colin into his world as his submissive, drawing them into an intense relationship centered on power dynamics.

Alexander Skarsgård at the 78th Cannes Film Festival Pillion photocall on May 18, 2025. Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

The film’s title signifies the word “pillion,” more commonly used in Britain than in the U.S., which refers to the seat occupied by the passenger riding behind the driver on a motorcycle. It is also known in queer parlance as a bottom.

In case you’re interested in seeing the film, Alexander reportedly sports an extra-large pierced prosthetic in the movie.

Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling at the 78th Cannes Film Festival Pillion photocall on May 18, 2025. Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

During his opening remarks, the director expressed his hope that the film would make audiences laugh, think and feel a little “horny.” I’m sure it did all that.

Alexander Skarsgård at the 78th Cannes Film Festival Pillion photocall on May 18, 2025. Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images